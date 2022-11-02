DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 02, 2022

Bangladesh set revised 151 in 16 overs to beat India after rain

AFP Published November 2, 2022 Updated November 2, 2022 04:32pm
<p>Bangladesh’s Litton Das plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match. — AFP</p>

Bangladesh’s Litton Das plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match. — AFP

<p>India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval, Australia on November 2. — AFP</p>

India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval, Australia on November 2. — AFP

Bangladesh were set a revised target of 151 in 16 overs to beat India in the T20 World Cup Wednesday after rain stopped play in Adelaide.

Bangladesh were 66-0 from seven overs chasing India’s 184-6, with Liton Das 59 not out, when the players were forced off for about 50 minutes, losing four overs of play.

The revised target left Bangladesh needing 85 more off nine overs to upset India and potentially leaving one of the pre-tournament favourites struggling to qualify for the semi-finals.

Virat Kohli became the highest run-scorer in the tournament’s history with an unbeaten 64 in India’s innings, after Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field first.

India need to win their remaining two matches to be certain of entry into the semi-finals, but Bangladesh are also in the hunt for the knockout stage.

Kohli beat former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene’s total of 1,016 runs in his 23rd innings in T20 World Cups. Jayawardene set his previous World Cup-leading mark off 31 innings.

The in-form Kohli, who had already hit two match-winning half-centuries at this World Cup, reached his third fifty in 37 balls to bring alive the Indian-dominated crowd in Adelaide.

Taskin Ahmed kept India on the backfoot in a lethal opening burst of seam and swing bowling after Bangladesh elected to field first.

Indian fans had their hearts in their mouths when Taskin got Rohit Sharma to mistime a hit to deep backward square, but Hasan Mahmud dropped the catch.

Skipper Rohit could not capitalise as Mahmud had his revenge in the next over to get the opener out for two.

Rahul had other ideas and shrugged off his poor form to take on the attack with a flurry of boundaries and Kohli joined in from the other end.

Rahul, who had scored just 17 runs in the previous three matches, smashed two sixes and a four in a 24-run ninth over as the Indian run rate soared.

He reached his fifty off Shakib Al Hasan but fell on the next ball from the left-arm spinner.

There was no respite for the Bangladesh bowlers as Suryakumar Yadav joined Kohli to keep up the attack, nonchalantly hitting the ball to all parts of the ground.

Shakib struck again to cut short Yadav’s innings on 30 off 16 balls.

Kohli slowed down after the two wickets but soon changed gears with two boundaries and took the attack until the end with help from Ravichandran Ashwin’s six and four in the final over.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Means and ends
Updated 02 Nov, 2022

Means and ends

THERE is little at the moment that can deter Imran Khan. Martial law? Bring it on, he says. Press conferences by...
Hazardous calling
02 Nov, 2022

Hazardous calling

SHOOTING the messenger is an almost perfect crime in Pakistan, a nation consistently ranked among the most hazardous...
More lynchings
02 Nov, 2022

More lynchings

A SPATE of lynchings and mob attacks in Karachi last week has exposed the tense state of a society in which people...
Market uncertainty
01 Nov, 2022

Market uncertainty

FINANCE Minister Ishaq Dar spent a busy day in Karachi over the weekend, meeting senior bankers and foreign currency...
Exit strategy
Updated 01 Nov, 2022

Exit strategy

The experiments that were tried in the past should not be repeated again.
Paracha’s return
01 Nov, 2022

Paracha’s return

BUSINESSMAN Saifullah Paracha, said to be Guántanamo’s oldest prisoner, has returned to Pakistan after spending...