DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 02, 2022

PM Shehbaz, Xi agree to strengthen cooperation on CPEC, other areas

APP | Dawn.com Published November 2, 2022 Updated November 2, 2022 11:15am
<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the People’s Great Hall of China in Beijing on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the People’s Great Hall of China in Beijing on Wednesday. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Wednesday to strengthen the strategic partnership between Islamabad and Beijing, as well as multilateral cooperation in various areas, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The bilateral consensus between the two leaders was reached as PM Shehbaz called on Xi at the People’s Great Hall of China this morning, hours after landing in Beijing yesterday night for a two-day official visit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.—@Marriyum_A/Twitter
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.—@Marriyum_A/Twitter

During the meeting, the Chinese president and PM Shehbaz discussed “broad-based cooperation in economy and investment and exchanged views on regional and global developments”.

They expressed the desire to further promote the all-weather strategic cooperation partnership between their countries.

Maiden visit as PM

This is PM Shehbaz’s first official visit to China since he became premier in April. He is heading a high-level delegation, including federal ministers, special assistants as well as the Sindh chief minister.

The premier is among the first world leaders to visit China following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China that re-elected Xi as the party’s general secretary last month.

Prior to his departure to Beijing on Tuesday, PM Shehbaz had explained that the trip was aimed at revitalising the ambitious CPEC, seeking investment in various sectors in Pakistan and increasing bilateral trade.

He had tweeted that during his visit, he would hold discussions with the Chinese leadership on the strengthening of bilateral relations, particularly the revitalisation of the multi-billion-dollar CPEC project. The second phase of the project promised to usher in a new era of socio-economic progress that would uplift the quality of people’s lives, he had added.

“There is a lot to learn from Chinese economic miracle,” the premier had said.

During the trip, the premier will also meet his Chinese counterpart, Premier Li Keqiang, on whose invitation he is in Beijing.

The prime minister is also scheduled to meet Chinese investors and Pakistani businessmen, and the visit is expected to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of memoranda of understanding in diverse areas and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation in the wake of the 11th meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee held on Oct 27.

The coalition government in Islamabad has already accused the previous PTI government of slowing down the pace of CPEC.

CPEC, Pak China Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (11)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
SayNoToPlastics
Nov 02, 2022 10:54am
Don't know we should be laughing or crying , in other words our money spent on the trip gone waste . Wish he will keep the mask on all the time .
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Nov 02, 2022 10:59am
PM Shahbaz is well-liked by Chinese government & people, who have a positive impression of him from days of his Punjab Chief-Ministership. His speedy project execution was known as Punjab speed even in Chinese media. However, what remains to be seen is how he can navigate the difficult strategic mine-field in today's tough & tense environment where USA is actively building alliance against rising Chinese power. More importantly, how can PM get Chinese support for Pakistan's trade imbalance?
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Nov 02, 2022 11:00am
Xi should share SS the Chinese policy for the corrupt!
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Nov 02, 2022 11:01am
Like FM, the PM is also busy trying to accumulate a large number of portraits with global leaders!
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Nov 02, 2022 11:05am
Well, at least he was sble to wear the mask correctly, if not the headset.
Reply Recommend 0
Hitendra
Nov 02, 2022 11:08am
Any loan waiver?
Reply Recommend 0
Hitendra
Nov 02, 2022 11:09am
New PM every year or two...
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 02, 2022 11:10am
CpEC failed to bring any foreign investment in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Nov 02, 2022 11:12am
Please, bring some money for the poor people of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 02, 2022 11:21am
How much loans ?.
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Nov 02, 2022 11:32am
Hats off to Chinese President for meeting Pakistan PM with a straight face. President Xi perhaps knows our PM better than many of us and still agreeing to meet him for Pak China friendship is appreciated. Let's hope and pray that this is the last official visit of our PM and Foreign Minister.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Means and ends
Updated 02 Nov, 2022

Means and ends

THERE is little at the moment that can deter Imran Khan. Martial law? Bring it on, he says. Press conferences by...
Hazardous calling
02 Nov, 2022

Hazardous calling

SHOOTING the messenger is an almost perfect crime in Pakistan, a nation consistently ranked among the most hazardous...
More lynchings
02 Nov, 2022

More lynchings

A SPATE of lynchings and mob attacks in Karachi last week has exposed the tense state of a society in which people...
Market uncertainty
01 Nov, 2022

Market uncertainty

FINANCE Minister Ishaq Dar spent a busy day in Karachi over the weekend, meeting senior bankers and foreign currency...
Exit strategy
Updated 01 Nov, 2022

Exit strategy

The experiments that were tried in the past should not be repeated again.
Paracha’s return
01 Nov, 2022

Paracha’s return

BUSINESSMAN Saifullah Paracha, said to be Guántanamo’s oldest prisoner, has returned to Pakistan after spending...