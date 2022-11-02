Holiday season stokes dollar demand

KARACHI: Long queues of citizens heading abroad for winter vacations and the rising cost of travel have increased the demand for dollars in the open market at a time when the US currency is already in short supply, travelling agencies and exchange companies said.

Travel agents said a large number of Pakistanis had booked their tickets for Europe, the United States and Turkiye. Top officials of banks and multinational companies will also hold their meetings abroad, mainly in Turkiye.

“Airlines have increased their fares and it’s hard to get even an economy seat. But Pakistanis are eager to fly abroad in December,” said Imran Kaleem of Ansharah Travel and Tours. Data shows that around 5,000 Pakistanis got Turkish visas for December travel.

Malik Bostan, chairman of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), said: “We requested Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to allow the open market to use at least half of the remittances.”

Earlier, the exchange companies were allowed to keep 75 per cent of remittances and sell 25pc to banks. They are now bound to sell their entire remittances to banks.

The State Bank took this decision to protect the interbank market from immense pressure from importers. Despite this protective measure, the dollar reached close to 240 twice against the rupee in the last three months — 239.94 on July 28 and 239.71 on Sept 22. On Tuesday, the US currency closed at Rs220.65.

“Our monthly average remittance figure is $150 million to $200m, which has declined from $300m from a year ago,” said Mr Bostan.

Currency dealers in the open market believe that the availability of 50pc remittances will take some pressure off the rupee.

They say that a shortage of dollars in the open market has created a strong grey market where the US currency is trading at a much higher than the interbank market.

The big difference is leading to black marketing and smuggling of dollars, mainly to Kabul, where the dollar was selling for 238 in rupee terms in the open market compared to 226.5 in Pakistan.

Besides travellers, banks selling credit cards to their clients are also in the race to buy dollars from the grey market, currency experts said.

Sources in the financial sector said that credit cards had been issued at a faster pace this year, putting the rupee under pressure. A person with a credit card can use it for international transactions, which is like transferring dollars from Pakistan to abroad.

Currency experts claim that banks are issuing credit cards carrying up to $30 million per month compared to $5m a year ago.

Exchange companies fear that Pakistanis will need more dollars during the winter vacations.

