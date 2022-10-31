DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 31, 2022

PKR reverses downward trend, gains Rs2.17 against dollar in interbank

Talqeen Zubairi Published October 31, 2022 Updated October 31, 2022 12:41pm

After falling against the dollar for three consecutive sessions, the PKR reversed the trend on Monday.

The local currency was being traded at Rs220.3 per dollar at 12:30pm, up Rs2.17 or 0.98 per cent, from Friday’s close of Rs222.47, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Saad bin Naseer, director of financial data and analytics portal Mettis Global, attributed the rupee’s gain to two factors — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to China during which he expects to enhance trade and business ties, and the Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) index depreciating to 90.9 in September compared to 94.4 in August.

The REER is the weighted average of a country’s currency in relation to an index or basket of other major currencies. The weights are determined by comparing the relative trade balance of a country’s currency against each country within the index. This exchange rate is used to determine an individual country’s currency value relative to the other major currencies in the index.

The REER is used to evaluate how a currency is fluctuating against many others at once, and is also used in international trade assessments.

Head of Research at Tresmark, Komal Mansoor, also noted that the REER index had come in lower than JP Morgan’s expected figure of 108. “This signifies that the rupee is undervalued and we see rupee gaining strength intraday.

“We expect the rupee to continue gaining as World Bank [in]flows start pouring in. Dollar appetite is still very strong though, as importers, who had their shipments on hold, seek to stockpile their materials in anticipation of future disruptions,” she added.

Meanwhile, Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (Ecap) General Secretary Zafar Paracha attributed the rupee’s gain to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s meetings with CEOs of commercial banks and heads of major exchange companies on Sunday, during which he warned smugglers to refrain from hoarding and trading dollars.

Paracha said Dar had hinted at strict action against smugglers and banks involved in speculation after which the PKR started gaining.

The Ecap general secretary said the market expected Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdu­laziz Al-Saud would soon be visiting Pakistan during which he would anno­unce a multi-billion dollar investment, while the premier was expected to announce Chinese investment of $15bn in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects during his visit. The developments could improve the PKR’s value to less than Rs200 per dollar, he added.

The PKR’s value declined by Rs1.6 against the dollar last week, according to data compiled by Mettis Global, as the PTI began its long march to Islamabad, which analysts said had dampened investor sentiment and raised fears of political instability.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (11)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hope786
Oct 31, 2022 11:43am
Great news. 1 USD = PK Rs.190 is the goal.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 31, 2022 11:43am
Something is always better than nothing.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Oct 31, 2022 11:57am
Fake manipulation by PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Oct 31, 2022 11:57am
PKR is heading to 250 in near future
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 31, 2022 11:57am
Temporary. Soon when the pressure for import will arise dollar start rising.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 31, 2022 12:15pm
@Hope786, not possible with PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Oct 31, 2022 12:38pm
@Hope786, Do not dream so, Still looters are in power ?
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Oct 31, 2022 12:42pm
PDM leaders keep buying dollars for personal gains.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Oct 31, 2022 12:51pm
Is dollar available in market?
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Oct 31, 2022 01:01pm
@Hope786, Keep being Hopeful.
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Oct 31, 2022 01:02pm
True value is around Rs. 120, but for that the USD needs to crash.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unheeded appeal
31 Oct, 2022

Unheeded appeal

WITH the waters receding and international attention moving on to other pressing global issues, a major human...
Abuse inquiry
31 Oct, 2022

Abuse inquiry

A SEVEN-YEAR inquiry into child sexual abuse in Britain has revealed some shocking truths: that the reprehensible...
Serious allegations
Updated 31 Oct, 2022

Serious allegations

SENATOR Azam Khan Swati’s allegations against two senior officers working for the nation’s top intelligence...
Hunting season
30 Oct, 2022

Hunting season

IT is quite unfortunate that, despite the widespread misery wreaked by record rainfall and floods this year,...
Foreign policy test
30 Oct, 2022

Foreign policy test

THE global order is changing at an incredible speed, and unless states keep up with these changes and configure...
Imran’s response
Updated 30 Oct, 2022

Imran’s response

Imran is now channelling his rage at the spy chief and other intelligence officials by name and without inhibition.