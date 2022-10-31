DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 31, 2022

Death toll from bridge collapse in India's Gujarat rises to 132, search on for missing

Reuters | AFP Published October 31, 2022 Updated October 31, 2022 11:57am
<p>Rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed at Morbi in India’s Gujarat state on October 31. — AFP</p>

Rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed at Morbi in India’s Gujarat state on October 31. — AFP

The death toll from a bridge collapse in Gujarat in India rose to 132, a local government official told Reuters on Monday.

A footbridge over the Machhu River in the town of Morbi was packed with sightseers enjoying holiday festivities when it collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the river below.

“The death toll in the bridge collapse incident has gone up to 132. The search and rescue operations are continuing,” said the senior official, NK Muchhar, adding that the toll could rise further.

Armed forces personnel along with national disaster management and emergency teams from nearby districts were deployed to trace missing people and help with rescue operations, Muchhar said.

Authorities said more than 400 people were on and around the colonial-era suspension bridge at the time of the collapse. The bridge had drawn many sightseers celebrating the Diwali, or festival of lights, and Chhath Puja holidays.

A five-member team was appointed to conduct an investigation into the disaster.

“I saw the bridge collapse before my eyes,” one witness who worked all night trying to rescue people said, without giving his name.

“It was traumatic when a woman showed me a photo of her daughter and asked if I had rescued her. I could not tell her that her daughter had died.”

Another witness named Supran told local media that the bridge was “jam-packed”.

“The cables snapped and the bridge came down in a split second. People fell on each other and into the river,” he said.

Ranjanbhai Patel, another Morbi resident, told local media of the difficulties he and other faced in their bid to help people to shore.

“We pulled out people who were able to swim ashore. As most of the people had fallen into the river, we were not able to save them,” he said.

'No certificate'

The suspension bridge, 233 metres long and 1.5 metres wide, was inaugurated in 1880 by the British colonial authorities and made with materials shipped from England, reports said.

Broadcaster NDTV reported that it reopened on Wednesday after seven months of repairs despite not having a safety certificate, and that video footage from Saturday showed it swaying wildly.

District police have launched an enquiry against the contractor, senior police official Ashok Kumar Yadav told AFP. The state has set up a five-member team to probe the tragedy.

Authorities quickly launched a rescue operation following the collapse, with boats and divers deployed to search for missing people.

Dozens of soldiers and sailors from the Indian Army and Navy were also called in for the rescue operation.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was touring his home state of Gujarat at the time, announced compensation for those killed and injured in the accident.

The Gujarat government on its website describes the bridge some 200 kilometres (120 miles) west of the state's main city, Ahmedabad, as “an engineering marvel”.

Accidents from old and poorly maintained infrastructure including bridges are common in India. In 2016 the collapse of a flyover onto a busy street in the eastern city of Kolkata killed at least 26 people.

In 2011 at least 32 people were killed when a bridge packed with festival crowds collapsed near the hill town of Darjeeling in India's northeast.

Less than a week later, around 30 people were killed when a footbridge over a river in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh collapsed.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (14)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Oct 31, 2022 10:27am
R I P.
Reply Recommend 0
Samir, Rawalpindi
Oct 31, 2022 10:29am
This is very sad news I heard there were children there too. I hope well for everyone especially the children
Reply Recommend 0
Bakht
Oct 31, 2022 11:28am
Love and prayers from Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Oct 31, 2022 11:36am
RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 31, 2022 11:42am
The death toll from a bridge collapse in Gujarat in India rose to 132, a local government official told Reuters on Monday. Modi wasting money on useless foreign arms and letting infrastruce rot. Bad leader, get rid of him.
Reply Recommend 0
Baloch
Oct 31, 2022 11:56am
Clear case of corruption in a state ruled by Modi for 25 years. And they wish to run bullet trains over such crumbling infrastructure.
Reply Recommend 0
Sharjeel Syed
Oct 31, 2022 11:56am
Very unfortunate. I offer my condolences to the deceased's families.
Reply Recommend 0
Perfectionist
Oct 31, 2022 11:57am
In 1880 British colonial authorities have never thought of designing this bridge for more than 400 people moving at one time.
Reply Recommend 0
DolandTrumf
Oct 31, 2022 12:07pm
RIP to innocent lives lost. And Indians want to take over manufacturing from China with this poor infrastructure in place while Modi is on a buying spree for shiny weapons.
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Oct 31, 2022 12:09pm
That is difference between quality and non quality engineering works
Reply Recommend 0
E-mad
Oct 31, 2022 12:11pm
And they want kashmir and GB? Funny.
Reply Recommend 0
Pwhines
Oct 31, 2022 12:25pm
Sad. Hope the ones responsible are investigated and punished
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Oct 31, 2022 12:27pm
The innocent pay for Corruption. The corrupt will go free.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 31, 2022 12:39pm
@Perfectionist, lies, lies and more lies to divert, deflect and distract attention from real issues.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unheeded appeal
31 Oct, 2022

Unheeded appeal

WITH the waters receding and international attention moving on to other pressing global issues, a major human...
Abuse inquiry
31 Oct, 2022

Abuse inquiry

A SEVEN-YEAR inquiry into child sexual abuse in Britain has revealed some shocking truths: that the reprehensible...
Serious allegations
Updated 31 Oct, 2022

Serious allegations

SENATOR Azam Khan Swati’s allegations against two senior officers working for the nation’s top intelligence...
Hunting season
30 Oct, 2022

Hunting season

IT is quite unfortunate that, despite the widespread misery wreaked by record rainfall and floods this year,...
Foreign policy test
30 Oct, 2022

Foreign policy test

THE global order is changing at an incredible speed, and unless states keep up with these changes and configure...
Imran’s response
Updated 30 Oct, 2022

Imran’s response

Imran is now channelling his rage at the spy chief and other intelligence officials by name and without inhibition.