Israeli forces kill two more Palestinians

NABLUS: Two Palesti­n­ians were killed on Friday by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, the Palest­inian health ministry said.

The ministry announced the death of Imad Abu Rashid, 47, who “was killed by the Israeli occupation, after being shot in the abdomen, chest and head”.

In a later statement, it announced the death of Ramzi Sami Zabara, 35, “from a critical wound by the occupation (Israeli) bullets in the heart, in Nablus”.

The Israeli army said in a statement it had received information “regarding a shooting attack from a moving vehicle” on a military target near Nablus.

“Soldiers conducting routine activity in the area id­­entified two suspicious vehicles and responded with live fire towards them, hits were identified,” it added, without specifying whether any fatalities had occurred.

Local sources told AFP that the two men, who hailed from Askar camp near Nablus, were members of the Palestinian Security Forces and were killed during an armed clash with the Israeli army at Huwara, south of Nablus.

The incident is the latest in a deadly week in Nablus, where Israeli forces have conducted regular raids and imposed tight restrictions on movement.

On Tuesday, five Palestin­ians were killed in an Israeli operation in the city tar-

geting a nascent militant group called “The Lions’ Den”.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2022