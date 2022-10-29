DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 29, 2022

New York police say extremists could pose threat as mid-term election nears

Reuters Published October 29, 2022 Updated October 29, 2022 07:47am
Police detain a man inside a subway station in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Friday.—Reuters
Police detain a man inside a subway station in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Friday.—Reuters

NEW YORK: The New York police department has called for “elevated vigilance” in the run-up to US mid-term elections, warning that extremists could target political events and polling sites, the agency said in an internal bulletin.

Poll workers, people at rallies and political candidates face heightened risk of attack in the run-up to the Nov 8 elections, according to an alert issued by the department’s intelligence bureau.

The bulletin stressed it was drawing attention to the risk of attacks or threats even though there were no credible threats known by police at this time.

Rising crime rates have become a top election issue for voters in New York and across the country. Public safety took centre stage this week at a debate between New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, and Representative Lee Zeldin, her Republican challenger.

In July, Zeldin was giving a campaign speech when a man climbed on stage and tried to stab him. Zeldin was not harmed in the incident and the attacker was arrested.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Burnt bridges
Updated 28 Oct, 2022

Burnt bridges

THE establishment on Thursday reached for the nuclear option as it attempted to reassert itself ahead of the PTI’s...
Gas management
28 Oct, 2022

Gas management

GAS shortages have been an integral part of everyday life in Pakistan for around two decades. In recent years,...
Another march
Updated 27 Oct, 2022

Another march

ON Tuesday, after weeks of prevaricating, PTI chairman Imran Khan announced that his party would, for the second ...
New approach needed
27 Oct, 2022

New approach needed

THE good news is that PTM lawmaker Ali Wazir, along with several others belonging to his party, has been acquitted ...
Targeting the protectors
27 Oct, 2022

Targeting the protectors

TUESDAY’s attack on a polio team in Pishin, Balochistan, where a police official escorting the immunisation team...
SC appointments
26 Oct, 2022

SC appointments

THE approval of three judges for elevation to the Supreme Court by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan is,...