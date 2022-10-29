New York police say extremists could pose threat as mid-term election nears

NEW YORK: The New York police department has called for “elevated vigilance” in the run-up to US mid-term elections, warning that extremists could target political events and polling sites, the agency said in an internal bulletin.

Poll workers, people at rallies and political candidates face heightened risk of attack in the run-up to the Nov 8 elections, according to an alert issued by the department’s intelligence bureau.

The bulletin stressed it was drawing attention to the risk of attacks or threats even though there were no credible threats known by police at this time.

Rising crime rates have become a top election issue for voters in New York and across the country. Public safety took centre stage this week at a debate between New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, and Representative Lee Zeldin, her Republican challenger.

In July, Zeldin was giving a campaign speech when a man climbed on stage and tried to stab him. Zeldin was not harmed in the incident and the attacker was arrested.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2022