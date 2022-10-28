DAWN.COM Logo

Profits outflow falls to $58m in July-September

Shahid Iqbal Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 08:14am

KARACHI: Repatriation of profit and dividends on foreign investments fell to $58 million during the first quarter of the current fiscal year compared to an outflow of $477.7m in the same period of FY22, reported the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

The profit-making sectors also reported negligible or zero profits outflow which would be highly discouraging for foreign investors.

The most attractive food sector reported zero profit outflows in July-September against $83.5 million in the same quarter of the last fiscal year. The food sector has been a profit-making sector for more than a decade.

Another important sector of financial business (banking) was yielding high profits for foreign investors but the first quarter reported a meagre outflow of $5.1m in 1QFY23 against $78.5m in the same period of last year.

The communication sector has been a highly profitable sector in Pakistan, especially telecommunications, but the sector reported poor performance as the outflow of profits from the sector was just $5.19m in the first quarter against an outflow of $88.9m in the same period last year.

The power sector, which still has great potential for foreign investors to earn huge profits, reported an outflow of $15.4m during the first quarter against $58.8m in the corresponding period last year.

Similarly, outflows of profits and dividends from the chemicals and transport sectors were $5m and $1.8m compared to $30.2m and $36.3m last year, respectively.

Apparently, it is a discouraging situation for foreign investors but sources in the financial sector believe that the companies have been requested not to send out their entire profits as the country has been facing an acute shortage of dollars.

Inflows from the IMF and ADB and a $2bn pledge by the World Bank to rebuild flood-hit areas could not bring exchange rate stability. Importers are still facing restrictions in the opening of letters of credit while the open market faces a dearth of dollars.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2022

