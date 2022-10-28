DAWN.COM Logo

Regulator imposes Rs10m fine on NTDC

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 08:18am

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday imposed a Rs10 million fine on National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) for contradictory statements over electricity loading limits of two independent power producers (IPPs).

In a statement, Nepra said the NTDC failed to satisfy it over contradictory positions in the matter of “revision in minimum loading limit of Lalpir and Pakgen power plants” and hence the fine was imposed on it.

It said the minimum loading limit of Lalpir and Pakgen power plants was revised from 20pc to 50pc in April 2021, whereby, General Manager — System Operation had told the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) that there will be no adverse operational effect of the said revision on national grid.

However, the succeeding General Manager — System Operation informed that the said revision had adversely affected system operations and has led to increase in generation basket price.

