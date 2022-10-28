‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’ targeted by climate activists

THE HAGUE: Climate activists glued themselves to Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring” at a Dutch museum on Thursday in the latest stunt targeting famous artworks, but the painting was undamaged.

Three men were arrested after the attack at The Hague’s Mauritshuis museum on the 1665 masterpiece which has inspired a bestselling novel and a Hollywood film.

They trio were Belgian, one 42-year-old and two 45-year-olds. “They remain in custody and are being questioned,” The Hague police said.

Social media images showed a man wearing a “Just Stop Oil” t-shirt glueing his head to the painting, while another glued his hand to the wall and a third emptied out a tin of what appeared to be tomato soup.

The stunt comes after activists threw soup at Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London on October 14 and smeared mashed potato over a Claude Monet painting in Germany.

“Art is defenceless and and we strongly condemn trying to damage it for whichever cause,” the Mauritshuis said. The museum said the incident happened at around two pm and that police were called.

“One person glued his head to the painting, which was behind glass, and the other person glued his hand to the green wall next to the painting. A third person threw an unknown substance at the painting,” it said.

The Mauritshuis added: “We have immediately inspected the painting, which was done by our restorers. Fortunately the painting... was not damaged.”

The painting would return on display “as soon as possible”.

