DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 28, 2022

Asitha replaces Binura in injury-hit Sri Lanka squad

Agencies Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 10:26am

SYDNEY: Bowler Asitha Fernando will join up with Sri Lanka’s Twenty20 World Cup squad as a replacement for Binura Fernando after the seamer was ruled out due to a hamstring injury, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

Binura was unable to complete the opening over and had to leave the field as Sri Lanka slumped to a seven-wicket defeat by Australia in Perth on Tuesday.

“[Asitha] will travel out from Sri Lanka and join the rest of the squad in Australia,” the tournament’s Event Technical Committee said in a statement.

Asitha has played three T20 internationals for Sri Lanka and has taken two wickets in the shortest format.

Binura had been brought into the team as a replacement for injured left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka earlier this month.

Sri Lanka, who won the T20 Asia Cup last month, have two points in the Super 12 stage and will next play group toppers New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Burnt bridges
Updated 28 Oct, 2022

Burnt bridges

THE establishment on Thursday reached for the nuclear option as it attempted to reassert itself ahead of the PTI’s...
Gas management
28 Oct, 2022

Gas management

GAS shortages have been an integral part of everyday life in Pakistan for around two decades. In recent years,...
Another march
Updated 27 Oct, 2022

Another march

ON Tuesday, after weeks of prevaricating, PTI chairman Imran Khan announced that his party would, for the second ...
New approach needed
27 Oct, 2022

New approach needed

THE good news is that PTM lawmaker Ali Wazir, along with several others belonging to his party, has been acquitted ...
Targeting the protectors
27 Oct, 2022

Targeting the protectors

TUESDAY’s attack on a polio team in Pishin, Balochistan, where a police official escorting the immunisation team...
SC appointments
26 Oct, 2022

SC appointments

THE approval of three judges for elevation to the Supreme Court by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan is,...