Asitha replaces Binura in injury-hit Sri Lanka squad

SYDNEY: Bowler Asitha Fernando will join up with Sri Lanka’s Twenty20 World Cup squad as a replacement for Binura Fernando after the seamer was ruled out due to a hamstring injury, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

Binura was unable to complete the opening over and had to leave the field as Sri Lanka slumped to a seven-wicket defeat by Australia in Perth on Tuesday.

“[Asitha] will travel out from Sri Lanka and join the rest of the squad in Australia,” the tournament’s Event Technical Committee said in a statement.

Asitha has played three T20 internationals for Sri Lanka and has taken two wickets in the shortest format.

Binura had been brought into the team as a replacement for injured left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka earlier this month.

Sri Lanka, who won the T20 Asia Cup last month, have two points in the Super 12 stage and will next play group toppers New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2022