Aamer Yamin takes five as CP get off to flying start against Sindh in Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match

APP Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 10:16am
MULTAN: Players in action during the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Thursday.—APP
MULTAN: Players in action during the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match between Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Thursday.—APP

KARACHI: All-rounder Aamer Yamin took his ninth first-class five-wicket haul to help Central Punjab bowl out Sindh for a paltry 188 at Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium as the sixth round of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy got underway on Thursday.

The all-rounder, with his right-arm pace, bagged the prize wickets of Pakistan Test players Fawad Alam and Sarfaraz Ahmed and also dismissed top-order batter Omair Bin Yousuf and tailender Mohammad Umar and Abrar Ahmed.

By the close of the first day’s play, Central Punjab were 48-1 after they lost opener Abdullah Shafique — the tournament’s leading run-scorer. Pakistan internationals Abid Ali (29) and Azhar Ali (14) will continue Central Punjab’s pursuit to pile a formidable lead when they walk on to the crease on Friday morning.

At the Multan Cricket Stadium, veteran batter Asad Shafiq and emerging youngster Abdul Wahid Bangalzai struck half centuries as Balochistan posted 262-5 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Asad, the Balochistan captain, smashed 88 off 160 — hitting 10 fours and a six — and Abdul Wahid scored 59 off 92 (10 fours).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Niaz Khan, Ihsanullah, Sajid Khan and Israrullah picked up a wicket each.

Southern Punjab’s Umar Siddiq and Usman Salahuddin smashed centuries against Northern at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium as the batting side were 249-2.

Umar made 117 off 209 (16 fours and a six) and Usman was unbeaten on 108 off 228 (16 fours).

Summarised scores:

Central Punjab trail by 140 runs against Sindh

SINDH 188 in 56 overs (Saad Khan 29, Saim Ayub 26; Aamer Yamin 5-54); CENTRAL PUNJAB 48-1 in 17 overs (Abid Ali 29 not out)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chose to field against Balochistan

BALOCHISTAN 262-5 in 81 overs (Asad Shafiq 88, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 59, Haris Sohail 42, Imam-ul-Haq 33)

Northern chose to field against Southern Punjab

SOUTHERN PUNJAB 249-2 in 79 overs (Umar Siddiq 117, Usman Salahuddin 108 not out).—Sports Reporter

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2022

