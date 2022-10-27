Zimbabwe win toss, bat against Pakistan in T20 World Cup match

Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine won the toss and chose to bat against Pakistan in their bid for an upset at the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

Zimbabwe, whose opening match in the Super 12 in Hobart was a washout, made one change in Perth. All-rounder Brad Evans came in for Tendai Chatara.

Pace bowler Richard Ngarava keeps his place in the team after he hurt his ankle in the wet conditions at Hobart.

Pakistan need a win to keep their semi-finals hopes alive in Group 2 after they went down to arch-rivals India on Sunday.

They also made one change with Asif Ali making way for an extra pace bowler in Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (capt), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brad Evans, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)