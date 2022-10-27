'Cannot remain silent as military is targeted': DG ISI addresses press conference in unprecedented move

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum are addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi.

At the outset of the press conference, Gen Iftikhar said the purpose of today's media talk was to shed light on the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya and the circumstances surrounding it.

This press conference is being held in the context of presenting facts so that "facts, fiction and opinion can be differentiated", he said, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had been "specially informed" about the sensitivity of the press conference.

Besides, it is necessary to determine the factors due to which a particular narrative is being built and people are being misled, he said.

"Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was also targeted and faced criticism. An attempt was made to create a divide in society."

He said that Sharif's death was an "unfortunate incident" and called him an "icon of journalism in Pakistan". He noted that members of the late journalist's family had served in the army, adding that he always felt the pain of martyred officers.

Cypher

Gen Iftikhar went on to say that Sharif's popularity was based on being an investigative journalist and when the cypher — which PTI chief Imran Khan has touted as evidence of a foreign conspiracy to oust his government — surfaced, he conducted several programmes on the issue.

He held several meetings with the former premier and interviewed him, the DG ISPR said. "As a result, it was stated that he was shown meeting minutes and the cypher."

The facts behind the cypher and Sharif's death have to be determined, he said.

Talking about the cypher, Gen Iftikhar said that the army chief had discussed it with Imran on March 11 when the latter had termed it to be "not a big thing".

"It was surprising for us when on March 27 a piece of paper was waved and an attempt was made to build a that was far from reality."

He said that several facts had come to light regarding the cypher revealing the "baseless and unfounded" narrative surrounding it. The ISPR informed the National Security Committee that no proof was found regarding the conspiracy against the PTI government, he said, adding that the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) also did not find any evidence regarding the conspiracy.

"This is all part of the record. We wanted to bring this to the public. And we left the decision to the-then government."

However, this did not happen and more rumours were spread to gain political mileage, he said, adding that the Pakistan Army was also targeted.

At this time, Sharif and other journalists were fed a particular narrative and an attempt was made to defame Pakistan and the country's institutions across the world, he said.

"In this media trial, ARY News played the role of a spin doctor in targeting the army and promoting a false narrative [...] the NSC meeting was presented in the wrong context."

Gen Iftikhar stated that the army was expected to intervene in domestic politics. "The word neutral and apolitical was turned into an abuse. To all this baseless narrative, the army chief and the institution showed restraint and we tried our level best that politicians sit together to resolve their issues."

He noted that Sharif made strong comments regarding the army during this time but added that "we did not have any negative sentiments about him and we don't have such feelings now".

Threat letter for KP

During the press conference, the DG ISPR revealed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on August 5 issued a threat letter on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan which stated that a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) splinter group was looking to target Sharif.

"In this regard, no info was shared with the institutions who provided them the information."

This shows the threat alert was issued with the aim to force Sharif to leave the country, Gen Iftikhar said. "There was reports that he (Sharif) did not want to leave the country but he kept being reminded that he was facing a threat" to his life, he said.

He went on to say that on August 8, Shahbaz Gill's statement on ARY News regarding the country's institutions was condemned and the politician was arrested a day later.

He said that when ARY News head Ammad Yousuf, who was arrested in August, it emerged that ARY CEO Salman Iqbal had asked the former to send Sharif abroad as soon as possible.

The DG ISPR stated that a manager in the ARY Group booked a ticket for Sharif for Dubai, according to which he was supposed to be back on September 9.

"On Aug 10, he left Peshawar airport thorough PK-637 for Dubai. He was provided complete protocol by the KP government," he said, adding that the late journalist was escorted by KP officers to the airport.

"Arshad remained in the UAE until he had a valid visa. He left for Kenya when his visa for Dubai expired."

He said that no one "forced" Sharif to leave Dubai at a government level and questioned who exactly forced him to leave. He also questioned who processed the journalist's documents in the UAE, who looked after his accommodation, who forced him to not return to Pakistan and who assured him that he was safe in Kenya.

He also questioned who was in contact with Sharif from Pakistan and who was hosting him in Kenya.

"Kenyan police accepted their mistake and it has to be examined whether this is a case of mistaken identity or one of targeted killing. There are several questions that have to be answered," he said, calling for a "transparent and fair probe".

Therefore, the government has been requested to form a high-level inquiry commission, he said.

'Salman Iqbal should be brought back'

The DG ISPR went on to say that the name of the ARY CEO was surfacing again and again. "He should be brought back to Pakistan and made part of the probe."

He said that after Sharif's death, people had started pointing fingers at the army. "It has to be determined who exactly benefitted from his killing."

"It's your responsibility now unearth the facts and bring them to light. We have to wait for the report from the inquiry commission. Until the report is released, it is not appropriate to make allegations".

He said that Pakistan was a "dignified and independent nation", urging people to "have belief in your institutions".

"No one wants to be labelled a traitor after serving for 30-40 years. We can be weak, we can make mistakes, but we can never be a traitor or conspirator. The army is nothing without the people," he said, adding that now was the time for "unity and discipline".

DG ISI's first public appearance, says COAS presented 'lucrative offer' for extension in March

In an unprecedented move, the ISI chief also made an appearance in today's press conference — the first time in Pakistan's history.

"I am aware that you are surprised by my presence," he said, adding that he had appeared for his institution and the officers who were sacrificing their lives. "As chief of this agency, I cannot remain silent when they are targeted for no reason."

Lt Gen Anjum said the nation had given him the responsibility to take secrets to the grave. "But when needed and when necessary, I will bring those facts to light".

Talking about the officers martyred in Lasbela, he said that they were mocked. Therefore, it is highly condemnable to speak without proof, he said, adding that words like "neutral and janwar" were meant to illustrate that the institution was indulging in sedition.

He added that these words were also being used because the institution refused to bend to an "unconstitutional and illegal act".

"Last year, the establishment decided that it would restrict itself to its constitutional role [...] The army had an intense discussion and we reached the conclusion that the country's benefit lies in us restricting ourselves to our constitutional role and remaining out of politics."

He said that in March, there was "a lot of pressure" but the institution and the army chief decided to limit the military to its constitutional role.

If Gen Bajwa wanted, he could have spent the last few months of his tenure comfortably but he made sacrificed in the country's best interest, he said, adding that the army chief's family was also targeted.

Lt Gen Anjum also made the revelation that in March, Gen Bajwa was given a "lucrative offer" for an extension in his tenure. "It was made in front of me. He rejected it because he wanted the institution to move forward from a controversial role to a constitutional role."

Seemingly talking about former premier Imran, the ISI chief said that while citizens had the right to their opinion, why did "you praise him so much in the past if he was a traitor?"

