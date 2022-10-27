DAWN.COM Logo

Army, ISI in unprecedented presser question Arshad Sharif’s exit from Pakistan, point to PTI’s involvement

Dawn.com Published October 27, 2022 Updated October 27, 2022 02:27pm
<p>Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum (left) and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar addresses a press conference in Rawalpindi on Thursday. – DawnNewsTV</p>

In an explosive and unexpected press conference, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum joined Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Major General Babar Iftikhar to speak about journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing and former premier Imran Khan’s confrontational narrative against the military, as well as a host of other related topics.

This is the first time in Pakistan’s history that the head of the country’s spy agency has directly addressed the media.

At the outset of the press conference, Gen Iftikhar said the purpose of today’s media talk was to shed light on the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya and the circumstances surrounding it.

This press conference is being held in the context of presenting facts so that “facts, fiction and opinion can be differentiated”, he said, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had been “specially informed” about the sensitivity of the press conference.

Key points from joint presser

  • March 27 narrative built through a piece of paper ‘far from reality’
  • Arshad Sharif was fed propaganda on cypher by Imran Khan
  • Facts behind the cypher and Sharif’s death have to be determined
  • ARY News played the role of a spin doctor in targeting the army; CEO Salman Iqbal should be brought back to Pakistan
  • KP govt in August issued a letter stating TTP splinter group was looking to target Sharif
  • No one forced Arshad Sharif to leave Dubai
  • COAS presented ’lucrative offer“ for extension in March

Besides, it is necessary to determine the factors due to which a particular narrative is being built and people are being misled, he said.

“Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was also targeted and faced criticism. An attempt was made to create a divide in society.”

He said that Sharif’s death was an “unfortunate incident” and called him an “icon of journalism in Pakistan”. He noted that members of the late journalist’s family had served in the army, adding that he always felt the pain of martyred officers.

Cypher

Gen Iftikhar went on to say that Sharif’s popularity was based on being an investigative journalist and when the cypher — which PTI chief Imran Khan has touted as evidence of a foreign conspiracy to oust his government — surfaced, he conducted several programmes on the issue.

He held several meetings with the former premier and interviewed him, the DG ISPR said. “As a result, it was stated that he was shown meeting minutes and the cypher.”

The facts behind the cypher and Sharif’s death have to be determined, he said.

Talking about the cypher, Gen Iftikhar said that the army chief had discussed it with Imran on March 11 when the latter had termed it to be “not a big thing”.

“It was surprising for us when on March 27 a piece of paper was waved and an attempt was made to build a narrative that was far from reality.”

He said that several facts had come to light regarding the cypher revealing the “baseless and unfounded” narrative surrounding it. The ISPR informed the National Security Committee that no proof was found regarding the conspiracy against the PTI government, he said, adding that the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) also did not find any evidence regarding the conspiracy.

“This is all part of the record. We wanted to bring this to the public. And we left the decision to the-then government.”

However, this did not happen and more rumours were spread to gain political mileage, he said, adding that the Pakistan Army was also targeted.

At this time, Sharif and other journalists were fed a particular narrative and an attempt was made to defame Pakistan and the country’s institutions across the world, he said.

“In this media trial, ARY News played the role of a spin doctor in targeting the army and promoting a false narrative […] the NSC meeting was presented in the wrong context.”

Gen Iftikhar stated that the army was expected to intervene in domestic politics. “The word neutral and apolitical was turned into an abuse. To all this baseless narrative, the army chief and the institution showed restraint and we tried our level best that politicians sit together to resolve their issues.”

He noted that Sharif made strong comments regarding the army during this time but added that “we did not have any negative sentiments about him and we don’t have such feelings now”.

Threat letter for KP

During the press conference, the DG ISPR revealed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on August 5 issued a threat letter on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan which stated that a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) splinter group was looking to target Sharif.

“In this regard, no info was shared with the institutions who provided them the information.”

This shows the threat alert was issued with the aim to force Sharif to leave the country, Gen Iftikhar said.

“There was reports that he (Sharif) did not want to leave the country but he kept being reminded that he was facing a threat” to his life, he said.

He went on to say that on August 8, Shahbaz Gill’s statement on ARY News regarding the country’s institutions was condemned and the politician was arrested a day later.

He said that when ARY News head Ammad Yousuf was arrested in August, it emerged that ARY CEO Salman Iqbal had asked the former to send Sharif abroad as soon as possible.

The DG ISPR stated that a manager in the ARY Group booked a ticket for Sharif for Dubai, according to which he was supposed to be back on September 9.

“On Aug 10, he left Peshawar airport thorough PK-637 for Dubai. He was provided complete protocol by the KP government,” he said, adding that the late journalist was escorted by KP officers to the airport.

“Arshad remained in the UAE until he had a valid visa. He left for Kenya when his visa for Dubai expired.”

He said that no one “forced” Sharif to leave Dubai at a government level and questioned who exactly forced him to leave. He also questioned who processed the journalist’s documents in the UAE, who looked after his accommodation, who forced him to not return to Pakistan and who assured him that he was safe in Kenya.

He also questioned who was in contact with Sharif from Pakistan and who was hosting him in Kenya.

“Kenyan police accepted their mistake and it has to be examined whether this is a case of mistaken identity or one of targeted killing. There are several questions that have to be answered,” he said, calling for a “transparent and fair probe”.

Therefore, the government has been requested to form a high-level inquiry commission, he said.

‘Salman Iqbal should be brought back’

The DG ISPR went on to say that the name of the ARY CEO was surfacing again and again. “He should be brought back to Pakistan and made part of the probe.”

He said that after Sharif’s death, people had started pointing fingers at the army. “It has to be determined who exactly benefitted from his killing.”

“It’s your responsibility now unearth the facts and bring them to light. We have to wait for the report from the inquiry commission. Until the report is released, it is not appropriate to make allegations”.

He said that Pakistan was a “dignified and independent nation”, urging people to “have belief in your institutions”.

“No one wants to be labelled a traitor after serving for 30-40 years. We can be weak, we can make mistakes, but we can never be a traitor or conspirator. The army is nothing without the people,” he said, adding that now was the time for “unity and discipline”.

DG ISI’s first public appearance, says COAS presented ‘lucrative offer’ for extension in March

In an unprecedented move, the ISI chief also made an appearance in today’s press conference — the first time in Pakistan’s history.

“I am aware that you are surprised by my presence,” he said, adding that he had appeared for his institution and the officers who were sacrificing their lives. “As chief of this agency, I cannot remain silent when they are targeted for no reason.”

Lt Gen Anjum said the nation had given him the responsibility to take secrets to the grave. “But when needed and when necessary, I will bring those facts to light”.

Talking about the officers martyred in Lasbela, he said that they were mocked. Therefore, it is highly condemnable to speak without proof, he said, adding that words like “neutral and janwar” were meant to illustrate that the institution was indulging in sedition.

He added that these words were also being used because the institution refused to bend to an “unconstitutional and illegal act”.

“Last year, the establishment decided that it would restrict itself to its constitutional role […] The army had an intense discussion and we reached the conclusion that the country’s benefit lies in us restricting ourselves to our constitutional role and remaining out of politics.”

He said that in March, there was “a lot of pressure” but the institution and the army chief decided to limit the military to its constitutional role.

If Gen Bajwa wanted, he could have spent the last few months of his tenure comfortably but he made sacrificed in the country’s best interest, he said, adding that the army chief’s family was also targeted.

Lt Gen Anjum also made the revelation that in March, Gen Bajwa was given a “lucrative offer” for an extension in his tenure. “It was made in front of me. He rejected it because he wanted the institution to move forward from a controversial role to a constitutional role.”

Seemingly talking about former premier Imran, the ISI chief said that while citizens had the right to their opinion, why did “you praise him so much in the past if he was a traitor?”

“If you see him as a traitor, then why do you meet him through the back door? […] Don’t do this where you meet quietly at night through the back door and express your unconstitutional wishes but call [the army chief] a traitor in broad daylight. That’s a big contradiction between your words and your actions.”

Later in response to a question about who offered the extension to the COAS, he said that it was “evident” that it was the government in power at the time.

“The offer was made because the no-confidence motion was at its peak,” he said.

“Pakistan is a democratic country and deciding [about its] friends and foes is the domain of democratically elected government. The institution’s role is to present their analysis on the basis of their information. The decision will be the government’s.”

He went on to say that politics of hatred created instability and lamented that this was divisive in society.

The ISI chief said that when he was appointed, he was asked about the country’s main issue. “I said it was our economic woes, But those who asked the question did not agree. In their view, the opposition was the biggest problem.”

‘Not here for personal reasons’

He said that political intolerance causes instability, stating that constitutional and legal ways needed to be pursued. “When we go through the back door, it causes anarchy in the country.”

Talking about the decision to appear during today’s press conference, Lt Gen Anjum stated that it was in defence of the country’s institutions.

“I would often see that lies [were being perpetuated] and the youth was accepting it. I did not make an appearance for personal reasons. I saw the way the country and institutions were facing threats due to lies which is why I broke my silence.”

Later during the presser, he said that he was not here for personal reasons.

“There were campaigns against me in March on social media. I got a call from the agency that a campaign was underway against me. I told them get in touch when the retweets exceed eight thousand million. Before that, I don’t care about myself”

He said that he would have addressed the media earlier if it was for personal reasons. “The sacrificing their lives should not have to face these lies. Hence, remaining silence was morally unacceptable to me.”

‘Sharif was in contact with establishment’

Talking about Sharif, the ISI chief said he was a “competent, hardworking and able journalist”. “Some quarters may have differences with his political views but his dedication for work is undeniable.”

However, he stated that as per his reports, Sharif did not face any threat in Pakistan. Lt Gen Anjum said that members of Sharif’s family were martyred officers and the journalist had contacts with the establishment.

“When he went abroad, he was still in contact [with the establishment].”

The DG ISI said he was in contact with his Kenyan counterpart regarding the probe, adding that initial investigations said it was a case of mistaken identity.

“Perhaps we and the government are not fully convinced. That’s why the government has formed a team that will head to Kenya.”

He went on to say that intelligence officers had been removed from the probe teams so that a “fair probe” could be conducted. “Whatever conclusion is reached, the DG ISPR will inform you about it.”

In response to a question about the journalist receiving threats from the ISI, he reiterated that Sharif had “good contacts” with his subordinates. He also said that if the establishment did not want the journalist to leave the country, he would not be able to do so.

“We had no personal enmity with him. He had old contacts with our officers. Other journalists also say they receive calls. This is a lie,” he said, adding that there were apps that allowed the caller to conceal their identity.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 27, 2022 11:27am
Pak Army Zindabaad.
Reply Recommend 0
M. A. Khan
Oct 27, 2022 11:29am
Why is he desperate to give his input? It should be the government's job to constitute an investigation unit and face the nation's demands.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Oct 27, 2022 11:35am
Something is fishy.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Shah
Oct 27, 2022 11:38am
We stand with Pakistan military .... Pak Fauj Zindabad .....
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Javwad Malik
Oct 27, 2022 11:42am
Fact is that even if IK doesn't believe in his own narrative, his followers will. It's sad that people are inclined to think on these lines. I believe that even if IK and his social media team hadn't said anything, general public would've still come up with the conspiracy theories pointing fingers. Perhaps DG ISPR may wanna ponder on that.
Reply Recommend 0
M.Jan
Oct 27, 2022 11:42am
if you are not involved, than need no to give any clarification
Reply Recommend 0
Jawaid
Oct 27, 2022 11:44am
@M. A. Khan, very true...he should have waited for investigation to complete...but in haste he spilled the beans!
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Oct 27, 2022 11:45am
"Talking about the cypher, Gen Iftikhar said that the army chief had discussed it with Imran on March 11 when the latter had termed it to be "not a big thing"." But the big thing happened on April 9!
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Oct 27, 2022 11:47am
@M. A. Khan, Damage control in full throttle by way of deception!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Lowe, I.Q.
Oct 27, 2022 11:47am
"This press conference is being held in the context of presenting facts so that "facts, fiction and opinion can be differentiated"" No need for it really if the Establishment's role has been neutral all along and have nothing to do with meddling in politics.
Reply Recommend 0
CommonSense
Oct 27, 2022 11:47am
In how many countries does the military hold such press conferences on matters like this?
Reply Recommend 0
Jim
Oct 27, 2022 11:48am
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Indeed, but what about the General?
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Oct 27, 2022 11:49am
Ik is fraud
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Oct 27, 2022 11:50am
The real Masters finally speak!
Reply Recommend 0
numaan
Oct 27, 2022 11:52am
They think they are so clever but we all know its not a normal army.
Reply Recommend 0
khangul
Oct 27, 2022 11:54am
who filed 15 FIRs from each nook and corner of the country? who was constantly threatening him and other journalists of dissenting opinion? who undress, humiliated and tortured senior politicians and journalists very recently. modus operandi in these incidents is the same. registration of FIRs in bulk, receiving threatening calls and then arrest, torture and humiliation by undressing. seeing this, a few journalists have already fled the country and still living in self exile.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Oct 27, 2022 11:55am
Fix the looters and the corrupt first then talk. Remember you work for the people not the government.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Oct 27, 2022 11:55am
Neutrals never do political press conferences. Talk about security, taliban and Swat if you are serious about your job
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Oct 27, 2022 11:58am
Should Never be duch conference against biggest party of the country. Imran is supported by two third people of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Azhar Ali
Oct 27, 2022 11:58am
IK will set the country on fire, destroy the morale of Army and destroy Pakistan economically and socially. No matter how popular he is, he needs to be suppressed until his immature cult grows up and stop running after his lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Expat
Oct 27, 2022 11:58am
Lies and nothing else
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed UK
Oct 27, 2022 11:58am
What cypher had do to with Arshad Sharif ‘s assassination? Or was he punished for supporting the narrative of Imran Khan and PTI on cypher and its implications for the security and political stability of the country. Yesterday we had a staged press conferences which had all the hallmarks of various elements trying to divert public attention from the brutal killing of a great journalist. This proves beyond doubt that his killing was not an accident or a vasectomy of mistaken identity .
Reply Recommend 0
Again and again
Oct 27, 2022 12:00pm
He thinks that Pakistan army and Pakistan are same things.
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Oct 27, 2022 12:00pm
Icon of Pakistan and that's why was running for his life! Please stop it!
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Oct 27, 2022 12:02pm
The faces say all!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 27, 2022 12:03pm
"The cypher" - ll.
Reply Recommend 0
UturnMaster
Oct 27, 2022 12:09pm
No amount of press conferences will be enough now. Why would TTP want to kill Arshad? There's absolutely no connection there except he covered operations which other journalists also do. Do they think we are kids who can be fooled easily?
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Oct 27, 2022 12:10pm
Why now? this is the time arshad Sharif janaza? Why Army doing political conference on this issue? Why every word against Imran Khan ? Only to stop long March? And trying to keep puppet gov in power?
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
Oct 27, 2022 12:11pm
Cypher might not be a big thing for the Army Chief but it is a big thing for the people who elected Imran Khan in majority to be the PM. It is a big thing because of the Cypher IK government was removed on behest of a foreign power . It is a big thing because Pakistan Sovereignty is compromised and in its aftermath the country is politically and economically unstable. Regime Change dilemma.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Oct 27, 2022 12:12pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, not at all.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
Oct 27, 2022 12:13pm
Sorry but we are not going to believe DG ISPR anymore it has lost their credibility amongst Pakistanis. if our saviors were awake this should not happened to Arshad Shareef.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak lover
Oct 27, 2022 12:13pm
Who forced him to leave ARY news?? Who made 16 cases of sedition and terrorism against him??
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza
Oct 27, 2022 12:14pm
@numaan, Valid observation! Time to revise policies for hiring in army!
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza
Oct 27, 2022 12:15pm
@Hassan, they crossed the red line.. regime change...and now murder...crossed all limits...game over!
Reply Recommend 0
Khan47
Oct 27, 2022 12:15pm
Pakistan Army zindabad
Reply Recommend 0
John
Oct 27, 2022 12:15pm
@Mahmood, But their faces are telling the truth!
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Oct 27, 2022 12:17pm
Political conference by DGISI and DGISPR and still they say we aren't interfering in politics.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT
Oct 27, 2022 12:17pm
You imply, KPK Govt was implicit in sending Arshad Sharif off. But what would PTI gain in doing so if he was peddling their narrative? PTI is definitely not the beneficiary of him going away.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Khalique
Oct 27, 2022 12:17pm
Action speaks louder than words, Please act instead of speaking to address public concerns
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan
Oct 27, 2022 12:18pm
@Mahmood, You mean the planners.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Oct 27, 2022 12:18pm
So many things are not factually correct in this conference. They are trying to control the damage but the fact is they have ruined the country, backed corrupt goons, destroyed the economy, created polarization and now trying to distort facts and discredit IK and AS. They have been brutally exposed, their role has to be limited to national security. Never seen so much hate for army in Pakistan. Stop making it worse, country wants free and fair elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Oct 27, 2022 12:20pm
Trying to shut that 'we are innocent'.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Oct 27, 2022 12:21pm
I really do not understand why the army has to comment on what is actually a govt issue?
Reply Recommend 0
Wajid
Oct 27, 2022 12:22pm
Now when Army is saying that they will stay out of politics, this should be congratulated and we should not be looking at this as a hoax. Hope Pakistanis learn to stay positive.
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Oct 27, 2022 12:22pm
Is he deserve to be a 3 star general?
Reply Recommend 0
Mushtaq
Oct 27, 2022 12:22pm
In the Kenyan newspaper nation...former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has spilled the beans...time for GB to retire early... and save country from chaos and turmoil.
Reply Recommend 0
Azlan
Oct 27, 2022 12:23pm
So trying to divert attention from his funeral. A full anti PTI presser and then saying that they are apolitical and neutral.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT
Oct 27, 2022 12:23pm
Why did journalists like Ayaz Amir and more after him faced naked aggression? He was beaten immediately after criticising establishment. Isn't that obvious who is behind it?
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Oct 27, 2022 12:23pm
The truth will never come out from those who are involved in this heinous crime. They will twist and turn the real facts. Past experiences in Pakistan on many occasions of this nature has been seen
Reply Recommend 0
Khwaja shirjeel
Oct 27, 2022 12:24pm
Trying to justify. But why. It's not Army's domain.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Javaid
Oct 27, 2022 12:24pm
After failed show by Faisal Vada yesterday another attempt to damage control . Respect for institution is gained by actions and not by press conferences .
Reply Recommend 0
humble Pakistani
Oct 27, 2022 12:26pm
"Someone" needs to understand that this is not 90's era.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Oct 27, 2022 12:29pm
Somebody is playing 3D chess here.
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Oct 27, 2022 12:31pm
Sorry ISPR the presser has raised more questions than answers.
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Oct 27, 2022 12:33pm
@CommonSense, If they are neutral then they should be under ministry of Defense. This is all political! why they are meeting at night then?
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Oct 27, 2022 12:34pm
People are well aware of situation started six months ago, NRO2 etc. We have a broken economy, political system and corrupt regime imposed on us.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir A
Oct 27, 2022 12:37pm
Desperation?
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 27, 2022 12:40pm
A simple question why were there so many FIRs registered against him and who registered them.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Khan
Oct 27, 2022 12:42pm
Love Pakistan army.
Reply Recommend 0
Nassir Uddin
Oct 27, 2022 12:43pm
See they are apolitical and neutral. People preparing attend funeral ! Why this political conference arranged NOW ?
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 27, 2022 12:44pm
So a ghost tortured Jameel Farouqi, Azam Swati, Shabaz Gill?
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Oct 27, 2022 12:44pm
We all can see the clouds of smoke and from where they are coming - no evidence required
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza
Oct 27, 2022 12:46pm
Salute to Pakistan Army
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Oct 27, 2022 12:47pm
urging people to "have belief in your institutions". It's the people running such institutions we don't believe.
Reply Recommend 0
molder786
Oct 27, 2022 12:47pm
The more you justify yourself the more suspicious you will become.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahud ur Rahman
Oct 27, 2022 01:05pm
and we all believe...
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Oct 27, 2022 01:06pm
Something really is very very fishy as if they are exposed ..
Reply Recommend 0
Tarik
Oct 27, 2022 01:07pm
Look at them , their faces can tell everything.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 27, 2022 01:07pm
No one believes you neutrals. Everyone knows your dirty games
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Oct 27, 2022 01:08pm
Why both the generals give presser personally? What is concern?
Reply Recommend 0
WAJID
Oct 27, 2022 01:10pm
Both looks so cute in photo. LOL
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Oct 27, 2022 01:10pm
ARY channel, KP Govt, Imran Khan and what else left here? These guys are exposing themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Oct 27, 2022 01:13pm
Preparation for Mere Aziz Hum Watno?
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 27, 2022 01:15pm
The crux of this drama is simple.. Prove it, else face it!
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 27, 2022 01:15pm
This is the age of perception. What people think, doesn't require hard evidences.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Oct 27, 2022 01:19pm
It is not the words that count, deeds count. Pakistan zindabad
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Oct 27, 2022 01:24pm
Iman is an anarchist
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Oct 27, 2022 01:25pm
DG ISI a great man
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Ullah Awan
Oct 27, 2022 01:25pm
@Imran, you are absolutely right.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza Sadruddin
Oct 27, 2022 01:26pm
They know they messed up. Stupid of the establishment.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 27, 2022 01:26pm
Imran and neutrals: two sides of the same coin.
Reply Recommend 0
Vinod Kumar
Oct 27, 2022 01:27pm
Bye bye Imran Kahn.
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
Oct 27, 2022 01:28pm
Why ISI chief in civilian clothes?
Reply Recommend 0
AT2
Oct 27, 2022 01:28pm
See their tone! Political parties can hold meetings whenever and wherever they want.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Khan
Oct 27, 2022 01:28pm
Desperate times desperate measures…
Reply Recommend 0
A Dino
Oct 27, 2022 01:29pm
@KrisIts checkmate! mate! time to go home!
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan Mahmud
Oct 27, 2022 01:29pm
It is now confimed that IK is a hypocrite
Reply Recommend 0
Talha
Oct 27, 2022 01:31pm
Sovereignty of Pakistan should never have been compromised. Neutrals and soft intrusions are a joke.
Reply Recommend 0
AlphaB
Oct 27, 2022 01:31pm
@John, yes indeed, red faced!
Reply Recommend 0
AlphaB
Oct 27, 2022 01:34pm
@Ghayur , Enough is enough...there should be freedom of expression...open dissuasion based on arguments...and not on beatings, abductions and eliminations.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Oct 27, 2022 01:35pm
@Expat, Indeed, lies have no legs to stand upon.
Reply Recommend 0
Shah G
Oct 27, 2022 01:38pm
We don't pay you to be neutrals
Reply Recommend 0
Sabeeh ahmad
Oct 27, 2022 01:44pm
@dromax, its like when u go to police to inform them about the murder but end up being intarogated by them for the same.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 27, 2022 01:50pm
Don't be neutral. Be on my side and make me PM for life.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 27, 2022 01:51pm
@M.Jan, nice logic sir. One has to clarify his position
Reply Recommend 0
Khan47
Oct 27, 2022 01:56pm
Niazi !! Part 2
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Oct 27, 2022 01:56pm
A failed Press Conference without any meaningful way forward rather has further raised eye brows of all
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Oct 27, 2022 01:58pm
A political Press Conference by ISI and ISPR which shouldn’t have been conducted infact
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Oct 27, 2022 01:59pm
With all the years of abuse and allegations by PMLN, never did Ispr and ISI ever do any press conferences. Something is very fishy here.
Reply Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Oct 27, 2022 02:01pm
The more you come before cameras, the more you create suspense
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Hamza
Oct 27, 2022 02:06pm
Lol
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Oct 27, 2022 02:08pm
What has he to say about army generals being called dumb by BZ or the army being constantly being attacked by the Sharifs. IK has never spoken against the army neither did Arshad Sharif. His intelligence incorrect.
Reply Recommend 0
sabeeh ahmad
Oct 27, 2022 02:09pm
Sir, we want answers now. your press conference is not an answer. we want answers, why we lost east Pakistan? why we lost kargil, why we are losing Balochistan? why terrorisrt are again rising in swat? and many others. the only solution is to do what is meant for you !!!
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Oct 27, 2022 02:09pm
@Samuel , IK and Pak army zindabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Kf khan
Oct 27, 2022 02:24pm
@Nassir Uddin , They have a right to respond to political propaganda by power hungry politicians.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Oct 27, 2022 02:25pm
Cat out of bag.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Oct 27, 2022 02:27pm
For a change, can our military just go back to barracks for 5 years? They can they be like any other outs Asian Military and do what they are supposed to do? We have water 75 years and it is time to think outside the box. Let politicians mess with the country’s future for next 25 years. Things may start moving in the right direction.
Reply Recommend 0

