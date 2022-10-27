DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 27, 2022

T20 World Cup: Records tumble as South Africa make 205-5 against Bangladesh

AFP Published October 27, 2022 Updated October 27, 2022 11:15am
<p>South Africa’s players celebrates after taking a wicket during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on October 27, 2022. — AFP</p>

South Africa’s players celebrates after taking a wicket during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on October 27, 2022. — AFP

Rilee Rossouw blasted 109 and shared in the highest stand in Twenty20 World Cup history Thursday with Quinton de Kock as South Africa amassed 205-5 against Bangladesh in Sydney.

The pair came together after opener and captain Temba Bavuma again failed with the bat, out for two in the first over.

From there it was all South Africa with the pair putting on 168 for the second wicket, surpassing the 166 that Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara made against the West Indies in 2010.

De Kock fell for 63 the next ball but Rossouw powered on, bringing up the first century of the Australian tournament and only the 10th ever at a T20 World Cup.

He was eventually out going for another big hit, ending a 56-ball knock in which he smashed eight sixes and seven fours. It was the fifth highest score at a T20 World Cup.

The blitz put the Proteas on track for victory after their opening match on Monday against Zimbabwe in Hobart was washed out and the points were shared.

In contrast, Bangladesh opened their campaign with a nine-wicket win over the Netherlands and currently sit on top of Group 2 on two points with India.

But they have a poor record against top teams at World Cups, and have not won any of their seven T20s against South Africa.

Bavuma won the toss and batted first but the South African skipper was out cheaply again as his awful form continued.

Speedster Taskin Ahmed was coming off career-best figures of 4-25 against the Dutch and coaxed an edge with his raw pace that carried to Nural Hasan behind the stumps.

But that was as good as it got for Bangladesh as De Kock and Rossouw attacked Ahmed in his next over, pummelling 21 to assert their authority.

The pair were bludgeoned fours and sixes around the ground, bringing up their 50-partnership in four overs.

Their blitz was interrupted at 60-1 in the sixth over when light rain began falling.

But they resumed after a 22-minute break, with no overs lost, and carried on where they left off.

Rossouw reached his 50 first, off 30 balls, with De Kock taking four balls longer.

They went on to demolish the Bangladesh attack, setting the new partnership record before De Kock was caught at long-on off Afif Hossain for 63 off 38 balls.

Rossouw carried on and brought up three figures before ballooning a catch to Liton Das.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 27, 2022 11:21am
Once again, it's the bashing boys from Dhaka who are at the receiving end.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Another march
Updated 27 Oct, 2022

Another march

ON Tuesday, after weeks of prevaricating, PTI chairman Imran Khan announced that his party would, for the second ...
New approach needed
27 Oct, 2022

New approach needed

THE good news is that PTM lawmaker Ali Wazir, along with several others belonging to his party, has been acquitted ...
Targeting the protectors
27 Oct, 2022

Targeting the protectors

TUESDAY’s attack on a polio team in Pishin, Balochistan, where a police official escorting the immunisation team...
SC appointments
26 Oct, 2022

SC appointments

THE approval of three judges for elevation to the Supreme Court by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan is,...
Journalist’s killing
Updated 26 Oct, 2022

Journalist’s killing

Apart from what transpired in Kenya, the circumstances that led to Sharif's exit from Pakistan must also be examined.
Rishi Sunak’s challenge
26 Oct, 2022

Rishi Sunak’s challenge

THE United Kingdom has its first non-white prime minister, who, at the age of 42, also happens to be the youngest PM...