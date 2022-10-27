DAWN.COM Logo

British court allows deportation of two citizens to Pakistan

AFP Published October 27, 2022 Updated October 27, 2022 08:58am

LONDON: A British court on Wednesday rejected an appeal against deportation to Pakistan by two members of a gang jailed a decade ago for grooming young girls for sex in northern England.

In a ruling by an immigration tribunal, judges said there was a “very strong public interest” in removing the men — Adil Khan, 51, and Qari Abdul Rauf, 52 — from Britain after they mounted a long legal battle against deportation.

Both Khan and Rauf had been Pakistani citizens and acquired British citizenship through naturalisation. They were finally deprived of British citizenship in 2018, along with another gang member.

They were jailed in 2012 as part of a gang of nine men of Pakistan and Afghan origin living in the town of Rochdale, northern England.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2022

FAZ
Oct 27, 2022 09:01am
Here in Pakistan they will be pardoned by the girl's parents and set free.
Reply Recommend 0
sana
Oct 27, 2022 09:07am
finally if this continues and criminals get back to the place they were born luckily not born in England - but only naturalized they had the chance to make something of their lives but they choose to prey on young girls
Reply Recommend 0
Dementia friendly
Oct 27, 2022 09:12am
Such pedos don’t belong in British society!
Reply Recommend 0
HumaN
Oct 27, 2022 09:18am
More to come!
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Oct 27, 2022 09:21am
Sunak is cleaning the trash and fixing the problem. No more hateful, sexual deviant, predator on UK soil.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Oct 27, 2022 09:23am
Pakistani grooming gangs are so notorious and have characterized this community in Britain
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Oct 27, 2022 09:26am
@sana, rotten minds
Reply Recommend 0
Sheila Kijawani
Oct 27, 2022 09:32am
75 years on, one country is producing PMs, VPs, CEOs and the other..
Reply Recommend 0

