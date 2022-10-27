DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 27, 2022

India’s stars bite back over World Cup sandwiches

AFP Published October 27, 2022 Updated October 27, 2022 09:41am

SYDNEY: India’s cricket players have complained about getting cold sandwiches after practice at the Twenty20 World Cup with some ordering food online instead, a source told AFP on Wednesday.

The team went through an optional training session on Tuesday ahead of their match against the Netherlands. They were unhappy with the fare on offer afterwards.

“The team told the ground authorities about the meal we got,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

“Will you be happy if you are served a sandwich after three hours of workout? “I know all the teams are getting the same thing but they are not speaking out because most of them are not in a position to raise a voice.”

India wield significant power in cricket with the wealthy Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) often accused of calling the shots to even the world body.

The source added: “We did not train today and hope we get something better in our next net session, and if not, then the players will order online like we did on Tuesday.”

According to the UN’s World Food Programme, a quarter of the world’s undernourished people live in India.

The International Cricket Council is hosting the World Cup with help from local organisers who provide food and catering at the venues in Australia.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Inquisitor
Oct 27, 2022 10:24am
Upstarts complaining about sandwiches after an "optional" (meaning not exactly scheduled) training session while millions of their countrymen and women live in hovels and are starving.
Reply Recommend 0
Inquisitor
Oct 27, 2022 10:31am
“I know all the teams are getting the same thing but they are not speaking out because most of them are not in a position to raise a voice,” says the unnamed complainant. Indian cricket's newfound rags-to-riches story has gone to the head of people who five minutes ago were pulled from poverty and probably lucky to have one square meal a day. The nouveau riche flaunt their wealth while those who are rich in grace know how to behave, especially when guests in a foreign land.
Reply Recommend 0
Inquisitor
Oct 27, 2022 10:37am
If Indians have not catered for their foreign guests then don't complain overseas. The great Shane Warne loved India and never complained about not having his needs catered for. He couldn't eat curries etc and took his own baked beans and other foods on tours. Never once did the hosts offer to cater for his needs.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Another march
Updated 27 Oct, 2022

Another march

ON Tuesday, after weeks of prevaricating, PTI chairman Imran Khan announced that his party would, for the second ...
New approach needed
27 Oct, 2022

New approach needed

THE good news is that PTM lawmaker Ali Wazir, along with several others belonging to his party, has been acquitted ...
Targeting the protectors
27 Oct, 2022

Targeting the protectors

TUESDAY’s attack on a polio team in Pishin, Balochistan, where a police official escorting the immunisation team...
SC appointments
26 Oct, 2022

SC appointments

THE approval of three judges for elevation to the Supreme Court by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan is,...
Journalist’s killing
Updated 26 Oct, 2022

Journalist’s killing

Apart from what transpired in Kenya, the circumstances that led to Sharif's exit from Pakistan must also be examined.
Rishi Sunak’s challenge
26 Oct, 2022

Rishi Sunak’s challenge

THE United Kingdom has its first non-white prime minister, who, at the age of 42, also happens to be the youngest PM...