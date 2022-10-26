DAWN.COM Logo

‘Heartbroken’ Pakistan still hurting from India loss, says Iftikhar

AFP Published October 26, 2022 Updated October 26, 2022 11:23am
<p>A file photo of batsman Iftikhar Ahmed . — Picture via PCB/Instagram</p>

Pakistan’s Iftikhar Ahmed admitted on Wednesday his side were “heartbroken” and still hurting from their agonising opening defeat to arch-rivals India at the Twenty20 World Cup.

An epic 82 not out from Virat Kohli powered India to a stunning last-ball win on Sunday in front of a frenzied crowd of more than 90,000 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pakistan have little room left for further error when they play Zimbabwe in Perth on Thursday, in a game they will be expected to win.

“The hurt remains after losing such a big match. We were heartbroken,” said middle-order batsman Iftikhar, who hit 51 in Pakistan’s 159-8, but it turned out to be just not quite enough.

Iftikhar said that morale was high despite the lingering heartache and praised skipper Babar Azam for his handling of the team in the aftermath of the India loss.

A video of Azam’s pep talk to his broken side went viral.

“We have to learn from our mistakes. Don’t fall, the tournament has just begun. We have lost as a team and will win as a team,” Azam said in the widely watched video footage.

“The way Babar and the management supported the players, it was good. Babar and coaches told us that ‘it was not our last game, everybody put in the effort’,” Iftikhar said on Wednesday.

“So our morale is high.”

Pakistan will be strongly fancied to beat Zimbabwe — who are ranked 11 in the world to Pakistan’s three — and belatedly get their World Cup going.

Pakistan need a victory for their confidence too.

“Zimbabwe is an international team and we have to play strong against them like any other team,” said the 32-year-old Iftikhar.

“Important to play well and keep up the confidence. The players are hungry to perform.”

Pace bowler Haris Rauf bowled well at the MCG until he was hit for two successive sixes by Kohli in a game-changing moment at the end of the 19th over.

“The Australian pitches are fast and bouncy and we have prepared for that,” said Iftikhar.

“Haris is our main strike bowler and we expect him to bowl better here and win it for Pakistan. “

Comments (15)
Sheraz Ali
Oct 26, 2022 11:24am
Off course you and few others need to back him else lots of current players will be out from the team after this world cup.
Reply Recommend 0
Akhtar Ali
Oct 26, 2022 11:36am
Pak cricket team might be heartbroken but they have won hearts of the nation. They fought and left nothing on the table. Walk tall, as you have earned global respect.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Oct 26, 2022 11:43am
This tournament is going to be decided by rain.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Oct 26, 2022 11:43am
Don't be hurt you played well. And remember match was not fair. Umpires who are part of IPL were either forced or paid to give the decisions against us
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Oct 26, 2022 11:44am
com'on man its just a single game. It happened to them as well, some time you win they loose other you loose they win...Just take it as a single game like any other match of WC22...don't give up, standup like a Champion.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 26, 2022 11:51am
Pak won’t recover from that - that’s it
Reply Recommend 0
akramlodhi
Oct 26, 2022 12:03pm
Why should you be heart broken ? The team did good till the last ball. Move on and warm up.
Reply Recommend 0
Uetian
Oct 26, 2022 12:12pm
Correct your middle order now; lest you should repent later ....
Reply Recommend 0
MBR
Oct 26, 2022 12:13pm
Hope they improve before the match against South Africa
Reply Recommend 0
Tejinderpal
Oct 26, 2022 12:28pm
Green shirts should hold their head high, ‘boys played well’, for once fielded well, didn’t drop catches. Fact is they got outplayed by a better team on the day. Also the batsmen so far have only performed at home or dubai and against mostly minnow teams creating a false sense. They got foundout in seaming swinging conditions even by India’s 2nd string bowlers. Even though Babar got out this time but he is class and will recover, rest will struggle!
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Oct 26, 2022 12:36pm
"We have to learn from our mistakes". Historically our culture does not allow to learn from our past.
Reply Recommend 0
Michael Omar Yusaf
Oct 26, 2022 12:38pm
@Philosopher (From Japan), Well said!
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Ranger
Oct 26, 2022 12:45pm
@Sid, what are you scared of?
Reply Recommend 0
Khawar
Oct 26, 2022 01:34pm
@Uetian, need to correct top order as well... rizwan and babar are not right combination.
Reply Recommend 0
Dat
Oct 26, 2022 01:35pm
@Ghaznavi, get out of your victim mentality otherwise you have no future.
Reply Recommend 0

