DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 26, 2022

Shares plunge 632 points on worries of political instability

Talqeen Zubairi Published October 26, 2022 Updated October 26, 2022 11:20am
<p>A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday. — Photo via PSX website</p>

A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday. — Photo via PSX website

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended losses during early trade on Wednesday, with analysts attributing the downward trend to worries of political instability following the announcement of the PTI’s long march scheduled to begin on Friday.

The benchmark KSE-100 index lost 632.39 points, or 1.5 per cent, to reach 41,557.64 points at 11:17am.

Head of Research at Intermarket Securities, Raza Jafri, said the index was under pressure because of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s announcement of beginning a long march to Islamabad on Oct 28.

He added, however, that the march would not have a lasting impact as long as it did not disrupt the efforts to stabilise the economy and boost foreign exchange reserves.

“In general, the ultra-cheap valuations already greatly price in such top-down risks,” he noted.

“There’s only one reason for the market’s slide and that is the [upcoming] long march. It was under pressure since Monday because Imran had said he would announce the date this week. Otherwise, economic indicators have remained unchanged,” First National Equities Limited Director Amir Shehzad said.

AKY Securities Chief Executive Officer Amin Yousuf also attributed the negative sentiment to Imran’s announcement, saying people were concerned about political instability.

In addition, this is a rollover week due to which people are swapping their positions, which is contributing to the downward trend, he said.

According to Yousuf, other factors weighing on the index include low inflows, the pressure on the rupee and rising oil prices in the international market that had led to concerns of an increase in inflation and subsequently, a change in the monetary policy.

The stock exchange generally comes under selling pressure in the last week of every month. It is the roll-over week when the future contracts are to be settled or rolled over to the next month.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Pakistani1
Oct 26, 2022 11:19am
IK is causing huge damage to Pakistan business and economy. Does he realize it?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SC appointments
26 Oct, 2022

SC appointments

THE approval of three judges for elevation to the Supreme Court by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan is,...
Journalist’s killing
Updated 26 Oct, 2022

Journalist’s killing

Apart from what transpired in Kenya, the circumstances that led to Sharif's exit from Pakistan must also be examined.
Rishi Sunak’s challenge
26 Oct, 2022

Rishi Sunak’s challenge

THE United Kingdom has its first non-white prime minister, who, at the age of 42, also happens to be the youngest PM...
Pointing fingers
Updated 25 Oct, 2022

Pointing fingers

CONDEMN the man, not the institution, says Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who, despite finding much to be...
Xi’s moment
25 Oct, 2022

Xi’s moment

MODERN China is largely the product of Mao Zedong’s revolutionary — and at times controversial — struggle and...
Riveting cricket
Updated 25 Oct, 2022

Riveting cricket

THE fiercest rivalry in world cricket produced arguably the most spectacular Twenty20 match ever and perhaps the...