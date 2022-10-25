DAWN.COM Logo

WhatsApp back online for some users

Dawn.com | Reuters Published October 25, 2022 Updated October 25, 2022 02:09pm

Messaging platform WhatsApp, which suffered a global outage on Tuesday shortly before noon, was back online for some for some users on.

The report by outage tracker Downdetector showed the app went down shortly before noon, with #WhatsApp the top trend on Twitter in Pakistan with more than 85,000 users talking about the outage.

Users reported being unable to send messages, with the app showing “connecting”. However, by 2pm some users reported being able to send and received messages.

Downdetector said more than 11,000 users across India had reported an outage, while the numbers for United Kingdom were at 68,000 and 19,000 for Singapore as of about 0750 GMT.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may have affected a larger number of users.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” a Meta spokesperson said.

In October 2021, major social media services including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were hit by a massive outage, impacting potentially tens of millions of users.

Downdetector showed outages in heavily populated areas like Washington and Paris.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 25, 2022 12:41pm
There is no free lunch in today's highly capitalistic world.
Janan
Oct 25, 2022 01:21pm
The more you tolerate corruption by authorities, the more crimes there are to hide, the more censorship there is. The more freedoms are suppressed, the more dissent is crushed , the more conflicts & friction there will be.
Susr-in-law
Oct 25, 2022 01:23pm
How free/uncomfortable /bored must be feeling!!
Hani_Layyah
Oct 25, 2022 01:37pm
not for thousands but millions users
Syed
Oct 25, 2022 01:56pm
WhatsApp eclipse worldwide.
