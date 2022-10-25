WhatsApp back online for some users

Messaging platform WhatsApp, which suffered a global outage on Tuesday shortly before noon, was back online for some for some users on.

The report by outage tracker Downdetector showed the app went down shortly before noon, with #WhatsApp the top trend on Twitter in Pakistan with more than 85,000 users talking about the outage.

Users reported being unable to send messages, with the app showing “connecting”. However, by 2pm some users reported being able to send and received messages.

Downdetector said more than 11,000 users across India had reported an outage, while the numbers for United Kingdom were at 68,000 and 19,000 for Singapore as of about 0750 GMT.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may have affected a larger number of users.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” a Meta spokesperson said.

In October 2021, major social media services including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were hit by a massive outage, impacting potentially tens of millions of users.

Downdetector showed outages in heavily populated areas like Washington and Paris.