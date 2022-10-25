DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 25, 2022

England pacer Mark Wood aims at getting ‘quicker and quicker’

Reuters Published October 25, 2022 Updated October 25, 2022 10:08am

MELBOURNE: England bowler Mark Wood said he can still bowl faster after clocking speeds of 154 km per hour in their five-wicket victory over Afghanistan at the World Cup.

Wood bowled the fastest spell in T20 World Cup history against Afghanistan on Saturday, averaging 149kph as he dismissed opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and captain Mohammad Nabi to end with figures of 2-23.

Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar and Australians Shaun Tait and Brett Lee are the only bowlers to have surpassed the 100 miles per hour (160.9 kph) mark.

“I don’t think I’m in their bracket,” Wood told reporters.

“Though I’ve got more consistently high pace than them. I feel in a great place at the minute so hopefully I can keep that going,” added Wood, who returned from an elbow injury in last month’s series against Pakistan.

“I actually feel I have more in the tank than that. I struggled in my first couple of overs because I was slipping quite a bit. There was a lot of grass on the wicket and it was a bit tacky on top so I was sliding. The record is great to hear but I want to keep pushing the boundaries to get quicker and quicker.”

England next face Ireland on Wednesday.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
FULLTOSS
Oct 25, 2022 10:46am
England’s Mark Wood is a genuine fast bowler who bowls at 150+ kmph speed while maintaining good line and length.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pointing fingers
Updated 25 Oct, 2022

Pointing fingers

CONDEMN the man, not the institution, says Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who, despite finding much to be...
Xi’s moment
25 Oct, 2022

Xi’s moment

MODERN China is largely the product of Mao Zedong’s revolutionary — and at times controversial — struggle and...
Riveting cricket
Updated 25 Oct, 2022

Riveting cricket

THE fiercest rivalry in world cricket produced arguably the most spectacular Twenty20 match ever and perhaps the...
Growing alienation
Updated 24 Oct, 2022

Growing alienation

BALOCHISTAN’S agony has once again been laid bare before Pakistan’s elected representatives. Akhtar Mengal, who...
No more Panadol
24 Oct, 2022

No more Panadol

WHAT is worse? That a patient is able to purchase an essential medicine any time, even at a somewhat higher price, ...
Dementia plan
24 Oct, 2022

Dementia plan

THE launch of a new plan by the Punjab government to identify and treat dementia patients is a welcome step. It is a...