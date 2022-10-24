DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 24, 2022

Minor girl from flood-hit Shikarpur kidnapped, gang-raped in Karachi: police

Imtiaz Ali Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 07:21pm

A homeless minor girl from flood-hit Shikarpur, dwelling on a footpath near Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine in Karachi’s Clifton area, was kidnapped and gang-raped by a group of men, according to police and hospital officials.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn.com that the 10-year-old girl went “missing” on Sunday at around noon and was brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) by her mother in a serious condition at 6:30pm the same day.

She was examined by a female medico-legal officer at the National Institute of Child Health (NICH).

“The examination revealed violent vaginal rape and physical injuries,” she said.

“The child’s sample swabs and clothes have been sealed for Semen Serology and DNA,” Dr Syed said, adding that the girl was said to be a flood affectee from Shikarpur.

South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Syed Asad Raza told Dawn.com that the Boat Basin police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the suspects under sections 364-A (kidnapping or abducting a person under the age of 14), 376 (punishment for rape) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code by the girl’s mother.

The complainant, in a statement to the police, said that she hailed from the Shikarpur district. She said she was a widow and because of the recent floods had come to Karachi along with her six children to earn a livelihood.

We live on the footpath in the Shah Rasool Colony, the girl’s mother said, adding that she had been feeding her children from a langar (soup kitchen) near Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s shrine.

The complainant told the police that her daughter was outside Dolmen Mall Clifton on Sunday afternoon. “When she came back at around 2pm, there were blood stains on her clothes.

“On being asked, the girl told her mother that two persons traveling in a car abducted her and subjected her to criminal assault at an unknown place,” the FIR added.

CM takes notice

Later in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the gang rape and sought a detailed report from the Karachi commissioner. He also directed the police to immediately arrest the suspects.

“I am deeply saddened after learning about the gang-rape with the minor girl through media,” the provincial chief executive said, asserting that such incidents were “intolerable”.

The CM has also directed Minister for Social Welfare Shehlaz Raza to take the girl and her brother into protection immediately.

In a call with the Additional Inspector General of Karachi, Javed Odho, the CM was told that the South district police had set up a special team to probe the incident.

“DNA [test] of the girl is being carried out which would likely help police trace and arrest the suspects,” Odho said.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
John
Oct 24, 2022 07:27pm
worst people
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 24, 2022 07:34pm
What a grave, gruesome, gigantic, grim, grisly, ghastly, gross and great tragedy? Are we still living in the dark ages?
Reply Recommend 0
Aaif
Oct 24, 2022 07:36pm
That’s the state of affairs in this country.
Reply Recommend 0
Hanif
Oct 24, 2022 07:42pm
I don't think even animals do this kind of crime. These people are worse than Animals. I hope they are punished severely. however its unlikely
Reply Recommend 0
Nasim
Oct 24, 2022 07:48pm
Dear Chief Minister, protect all homeless and helpless people on your streets and hang those rapists as soon as they are proven guilty.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Growing alienation
Updated 24 Oct, 2022

Growing alienation

BALOCHISTAN’S agony has once again been laid bare before Pakistan’s elected representatives. Akhtar Mengal, who...
No more Panadol
24 Oct, 2022

No more Panadol

WHAT is worse? That a patient is able to purchase an essential medicine any time, even at a somewhat higher price, ...
Dementia plan
24 Oct, 2022

Dementia plan

THE launch of a new plan by the Punjab government to identify and treat dementia patients is a welcome step. It is a...
FATF exit
Updated 23 Oct, 2022

FATF exit

AFTER nearly four-and-a-half years of trials and tribulations, Pakistan has finally exited the FATF’s so-called...
New Sindh LG law
23 Oct, 2022

New Sindh LG law

THE Sindh information minister’s recent revelation that the PPP-led provincial administration is willing to amend...
Tragic apathy
23 Oct, 2022

Tragic apathy

A RECENT, deeply troubling story from Lahore about a two-year-old suffering from severe burns who was denied...