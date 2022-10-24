DAWN.COM Logo

PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day visit to Riyadh

Naveed Siddiqui Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 06:02pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Saudi Arabia on Monday. — PML-N Twitter

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Saudi Arabia on Monday. — PML-N Twitter

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday left for a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit, often referred to as ‘Davos in the Desert’, and hold consultations with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He is accompanied by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other officials.

Prior to his departure, a statement by the Foreign Office (FO) said PM Shehbaz’s official trip to Saudi capital Riyadh was scheduled following an invitation by Prince Salman, who was named the kingdom’s prime minister last month.

During his stay in Riyadh, PM Shehbaz would hold consultations with the Saudi crown prince to review the longstanding fraternal relations, with a view to further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation, especially in the economic field, the FO statement said.

It added that the premier would also attend the Saudi Future Investment Initiative Summit, an annual feature since 2017.

Confirming his attendance at the summit, the PM tweeted: “The present state of the global economy needs new thinking and bold vision to overcome the irritants and forge new paths.

“There are serious concerns about the threat of global recession hitting the economies. The pandemic and climate-induced disasters have already put immense strains on developing countries. High time the world explored solutions to the deepening challenges through candid dialogue.”

The conference is hosted by the Future Investment Initiative Institute which, though not officially associated with the Saudi government, operates under the patronage of Prince Salman.

Earlier, an official told Dawn that PM Shehbaz would be one of the key speakers at the conference and use the occasion to highlight investment opportunities in Pakistan.

This year, the conference’s theme is “Investing in Humanity: Enabling a New Global Order”. The edition runs from Tuesday to Thursday with 6,000 delegates from different parts of the world participating, including top corporate executives of multinationals, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs and young leaders.

The investment conference, whose second edition in 2018 was eclipsed by the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, is being held this year in the shadow of a US-Saudi spat over Opec’s oil production cut.

Opec+, the producer group comprising the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) plus allies including Russia, had earlier this month agreed to reduce two million barrels per day from November at a meeting in Vienna — a move that angered the US.

Following the announcement, US President Joe Biden vowed to impose “consequences” on Saudi Arabia for siding with Russia in supporting the cuts.

According to a Dawn report, US officials have not been invited by organisers to this year’s event because of the rift.

The organisers say they do not want politics to take centerstage and instead keep the focus on the business at the conference. However, nearly 400 top US business executives have confirmed their participation in the event, the report said.

For its part, Pakistan has sided with the kingdom in the row over the oil production cut.

Comments (22)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 24, 2022 11:43am
Pak-Saudi friendship; Zindabaad.
Reply Recommend 0
British Pakistani
Oct 24, 2022 11:44am
Oh look hes off again!
Reply Recommend 0
Rm 44
Oct 24, 2022 11:50am
A nice holiday
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 24, 2022 12:02pm
US is observing SS's travel closely. This may have some price to pay later on.
Reply Recommend 0
Raman
Oct 24, 2022 12:07pm
Here we go again! As someone from across the border, I am completely flabbergasted by Pakistan PM's taking regular trip to KSA. Other than visiting a fellow brother country what do these trip accomplish? Yes, $$$ or an easy paying loan, but that could be done even without a visit. Nearly 4 to 5 visits, and not to mention the whole entourage visiting with PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 24, 2022 12:08pm
We know that the real intent of SS's trip is not investment. He is going to Saudi Arabia to request for fresh loans from participating countries.
Reply Recommend 0
HAJI
Oct 24, 2022 12:11pm
I suggest Pakistan's PM and other officials should have a satellite office in Riyadh.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair
Oct 24, 2022 12:12pm
In reality, he will only cause more humiliation to his nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Oct 24, 2022 12:23pm
Another visit, another waste of public funds, he cant even speak English so no point taking part in useless summits where no ne listens to him.
Reply Recommend 0
Janan
Oct 24, 2022 12:28pm
Coward corrupt Murderers are ruling Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Oct 24, 2022 12:38pm
PM Shehbaz to leave for two-day Riyadh visit to polish more boots. Title corrected
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Oct 24, 2022 12:43pm
Country is almost going bankrupt and this guy is traveling around on taxpayers money
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Oct 24, 2022 01:05pm
Going to request him to provide him an escape route just like they did with musharaaf in 1999
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Oct 24, 2022 01:07pm
Our advice don't accept gifts, this lowers our image
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Oct 24, 2022 01:24pm
… again he has come asking for money, for the Sharif Family business empire around the world except Pakistan!!
Reply Recommend 0
timetostopthis
Oct 24, 2022 01:25pm
Considering how often he travels there, why doesn't he just move there permanently. Atleast he will save the cost of the air fare of travelling back and forth.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Oct 24, 2022 01:26pm
This Shebaz has very quickly become the biggest source of humiliation and shame for Pakistan in front of the whole world!!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 24, 2022 01:38pm
All PML n have 'iqama' as security guard in saudi, so entry will be easy.
Reply Recommend 0
Ch. K. A. Nye
Oct 24, 2022 01:42pm
@Justice, request?? You must mean: beg.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 24, 2022 02:04pm
Loans are not the solution. Saudia has always helped us in the hour need. Problem is within the country. Improve administration. Reduce expenses.Take decisions to minimize losses of govt owned units. Help from friends should not be taken for granted. Problems lies in our attitude. No body can help until we decide to help our selves.
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi Dhar
Oct 24, 2022 02:07pm
A begging trip
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Oct 24, 2022 02:08pm
@Asfand, sadly , don't think our image can go lower than this .
Reply Recommend 0

