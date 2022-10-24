DAWN.COM Logo

Rushdie lost sight in one eye following attack, says agent

Reuters Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 08:57am

NEW YORK: Salman Rushdie lost sight in one eye and the use of one hand following an attack on stage at a literary event in western New York in August, his agent said on Saturday.

Andrew Wylie, who represents literary giants such as Saul Bellow and Roberto Bolano, described the extent of the injuries Rushdie suffered in the attack in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais.

Wylie described the author’s wounds as “profound” and noted the loss of sight in one eye. “He had three serious wounds in his neck. One hand is incapacitated because the nerves in his arm were cut. And he has about 15 more wounds in his chest and torso.”

The agent declined to say whether The Satanic Verses author, 75, was still in hospital more than two months after police said a 24-year-old New Jersey man stabbed the writer in the neck and torso just before Rushdie was to give a lecture at Chautauqua Institution, a retreat near New York.

The novelist was rushed to hospital after sustaining severe injuries in the attack, including nerve damage in his arm, wounds to his liver, and the likely loss of an eye, Wylie said at the time.

The attack came 33 years after Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran’s supreme leader, issued a fatwa calling on Muslims to assassinate Rushdie a few months after The Satanic Verses was published.

Saman Rushdie, who was born in India to a Muslim Kashmiri family, has lived with a bounty on his head, and spent nine years in hiding under British police protection.

While Iran’s pro-reform government of former president Mohammad Khatami distanced itself from the fatwa in the late 1990s, the multimillion-dollar bounty hanging over Rushdie’s head kept growing and the fatwa was never lifted.

Ayatolah Khomeini’s successor, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was suspended from Twitter in 2019 for saying the fatwa against Rushdie was “irrevocable”.

The man accused of attacking the novelist has pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and assault charges. He is being held without bail in a western New York jail.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2022

Constantine
Oct 24, 2022 09:01am
Alhamdolilah May recover fast.
Wisdom wins
Oct 24, 2022 09:14am
Those who have the courage to speak and write against injustice, inhumanity and ignorance pays a heavy price in societies which can least afford such mistakes
Taj Ahmad
Oct 24, 2022 09:14am
So sad poor guy, hope he gets better sooner than later, religious fanatics are everywhere and in every religion of the world.
Ahsan Gul
Oct 24, 2022 09:27am
Well, he is 75 years old and had good life. Hopefully he can cope with his new disabilities.
