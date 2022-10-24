DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 24, 2022

Doctors advise Saudi crown prince to skip Algeria summit over health concerns

AFP Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 08:36am

ALGIERS: Doctors have advised Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince not to travel to Algiers for an upcoming summit, the Algerian presidency said on Sunday, amid an absence of Saudi reports confirming health issues.

Mohammed bin Salman “apologised for not being able to participate in the Arab Summit to be held on November 1 in Algiers, in accordance with the recommendations of doctors who advise him not to travel”, the official Algerian news agency APS said, citing a presidency statement.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune responded during a phone call that “he understood the situation and regretted the crown prince’s inability to attend” the summit, expressing “wishes for his health and well-being”.

The story did not provide any explanation for the doctors’ recommendations.

Saudi officials did not respond to a request for comment. But Ali Shihabi, a Saudi analyst close to the government, said the concern could be related to an “ear condition”.

Prince Mohammed “has an endemic ear condition which makes long distance air travel difficult because the pressure in an aircraft can lead to ear blockage for weeks”, he said on Twitter.

“This explains how sometimes last minute he makes travel changes. Nothing major!”

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hardcore
Oct 24, 2022 08:43am
Long live MBS
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Oct 24, 2022 09:09am
Perhaps this is why American threats are not heeded .
Reply Recommend 0
Rafique
Oct 24, 2022 09:39am
Wish him best of health!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Growing alienation
Updated 24 Oct, 2022

Growing alienation

BALOCHISTAN’S agony has once again been laid bare before Pakistan’s elected representatives. Akhtar Mengal, who...
No more Panadol
24 Oct, 2022

No more Panadol

WHAT is worse? That a patient is able to purchase an essential medicine any time, even at a somewhat higher price, ...
Dementia plan
24 Oct, 2022

Dementia plan

THE launch of a new plan by the Punjab government to identify and treat dementia patients is a welcome step. It is a...
FATF exit
Updated 23 Oct, 2022

FATF exit

AFTER nearly four-and-a-half years of trials and tribulations, Pakistan has finally exited the FATF’s so-called...
New Sindh LG law
23 Oct, 2022

New Sindh LG law

THE Sindh information minister’s recent revelation that the PPP-led provincial administration is willing to amend...
Tragic apathy
23 Oct, 2022

Tragic apathy

A RECENT, deeply troubling story from Lahore about a two-year-old suffering from severe burns who was denied...