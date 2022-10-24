DAWN.COM Logo

Fuel stations sealed in Bannu for faulty meters, profiteering

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 10:25am

LAKKI MARWAT: The Bannu district administration sealed 37 filling stations for faulty meters and profiteering on Sunday.

Taking action on public complaints, deputy commissioner Aun Haidar Gondal tasked a team headed by additional assistant commissioner Zaman Khan with paying surprise inspection visits to the filling stations to check their gauges.

During the visit, the official came to know that eight petrol pumps were functioning illegally as the owners could not produce relevant documents on the spot. The official sealed the pumps and issued notices to the owners asking them to produce relevant documents within three days, or the administration would confiscate the machinery and equipment.

The official also sealed the pumps and imposed heavy fines on owners for faulty gauges and selling oil commodities at exorbitant prices.

Meanwhile, police have two suspects for resorting to firing in the air at a wedding function in Naurang town on Sunday.

An official said a video clip showing two men firing shots in the air went viral on social media, prompting police to raid the place and arrest both the men. An AK-47 rifle, a pistol and bullets were seized from them.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2022

