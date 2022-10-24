DAWN.COM Logo

PML-N's Abid Sher Ali booked for beating PTI worker

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 09:59am

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Faisalabad Factory Area police booked on Sunday former federal minister Abid Sher Ali and his seven accomplices, including two nominated, for injuring a PTI activist and indiscriminate firing on his friends on Oct 21.

The police said the accused people were passing through the street celebrating the ECP verdict in which PTI chairman Imran Khan was disqualified in the Toshakhana reference.

Complainant Shahid Pervez, of Risala No 12, said that he and his friends were sitting outside his house when Abid asked his accomplices to attack him.

They started beating him, but he entered his home to save himself.

They also came after him, using abusive language and continued torturing him. They fled, taking the cover of indiscriminate fire before leaving. No arrests were made.

DIES: A boy died when his motorcycle was hit by a tractor-trolley near the Makuana Bypass Chowk located on Jarranwala Road on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 said Farman Ali, 16, of Khidderwala, was riding a bike when a tractor-trailer ran over him.

He was seriously injured and was rushed to the Allied hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2022

