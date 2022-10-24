DAWN.COM Logo

Sainz on pole in Austin as F1 mourns Mateschitz

Reuters Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 10:46am
A sign reading “Danke Didi” (Thank You Didi) is posted in memory of founder and Red Bull team owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who passed away, as drivers prepare to start the Formula One United States Grand Prix, at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. — AFP
A sign reading “Danke Didi” (Thank You Didi) is posted in memory of founder and Red Bull team owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who passed away, as drivers prepare to start the Formula One United States Grand Prix, at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. — AFP

AUSTIN: Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took pole position for the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Sunday as Formula One mourned the death of Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz ahead of a race likely to crown his team champions.

Red Bull’s double world champion Max Verstappen will join Spaniard Sainz on the front row for Monday’s race with the Dutch driver having a strong chance of taking a record-equalling 13th win of the season.

“Pole position was a long time coming, after a few qualis of getting close but not quite getting there,” said Sainz, who last took the top slot in Belgium at the end of August.

The session was overshadowed by news that Austrian billionaire Mateschitz, who owned two of the sport’s 10 teams, had died at the age of 78.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was second in the final top 10 shootout but will drop 10 places down the grid due to engine penalties. Ferrari need to score 19 points more than Red Bull to keep the constructors’ championship alive with three rounds remaining.

Verstappen’s Mexican team-mate Sergio Perez qualified fourth but has a five-place grid penalty, moving Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton up to third with team-mate George Russell fourth.

Canadian Lance Stroll will line up on the third row in fifth for Aston Martin with Lando Norris alongside in the McLaren.

Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas and Williams’ Alex Albon filled the fourth row, after Alpine’s Fernando Alonso took a drop, with Perez set to start ninth and Aston Martin’s four times world champion Sebastian Vettel 10th.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2022

