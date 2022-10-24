DAWN.COM Logo

October 24, 2022

JI asks PPP to stop creating hurdles in LG polls

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 09:42am

KARACHI: The Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) on Sunday asked the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government to face the people’s opinion and facilitate the local government elections instead of creating hurdles in the democratic process.

Speaking at a convention of the party’s local government candidates, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said the PPP government would not be able to get rid of the local government polls as Karachi and the JI were associated with each other, and ground realities reflected that the city’s development was linked to the party’s victory in LG polls.

He said the PPP regime in the province deferred the local government polls fearing that the JI would clean sweep in the elections.

The JI, he said, would form a city government in Karachi no matter how long the elections were delayed. He also vowed to put Karachi again on the journey of progress and development.

He said the JI was intended to establish an Information Technology Park and an IT University in the city subjected to its victory in the local government.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2022

