DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 22, 2022

Devon Conway hits 92 as New Zealand make 200-3 against Australia in T20 World Cup

AFP Published October 22, 2022 Updated October 22, 2022 02:40pm
<p>New Zealand’s Devon Conway plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 match between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, October 22. — AFP</p>

New Zealand’s Devon Conway plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 match between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, October 22. — AFP

<p>New Zealand’s Finn Allen (C) reacts after his dismissal during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on October 22. — AFP</p>

New Zealand’s Finn Allen (C) reacts after his dismissal during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on October 22. — AFP

Opener Devon Conway carried his bat with a majestic unbeaten 92 as New Zealand set an imposing 200-3 against Australia in the opening Super 12 game at the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday in Sydney.

Conway’s knock came from 58 balls with seven fours and two sixes, joining a select group to make 90 or more at a World Cup.

Hosts Australia are defending champions with the sold-out Sydney Cricket Ground clash a repeat of the 2021 final in Dubai that Australia won by eight-wickets.

History was against New Zealand, who remarkably have not beaten Australia in Australia in any format since 2011.

But they got off to a sensational start on an overcast evening after Australian skipper Aaron Finch sent them in to bat, with Finn Allen cracking two fours and a six off Mitchell Starc’s opening over.

Not to be outdone, opening partner Conway then crunched two blistering boundaries off Josh Hazlewood as the Black Caps plundered 29 from the first two overs.

Adam Zampa dropped Allen in the next over as Pat Cummins was similarly punished, taken for 17.

But the young right-hander’s luck ran out when Hazlewood returned and the wily pace spearhead bowled him for 42 — off just 16 balls — as he charged down the crease.

The introduction of Marcus Stoinis and spinner Zampa helped stem the run flow, but New Zealand still reached 97-1 at the halfway mark.

An impressive Conway brought up his 50 with a six off Zampa before the spinner trapped Kane Williamson (23) lbw in the same over.

Hazlewood caught and bowled Glenn Phillips for 12 before Jimmy Neesham hit a six off the final ball of the innings to reach 200.

Teams

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV Umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM) Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Imran disqualified
Updated 22 Oct, 2022

Imran disqualified

ECP should have considered turning the matter over to tax authorities.
Criminalising torture
22 Oct, 2022

Criminalising torture

THE passage of The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022, by the Senate on Thursday is ...
UK’s leadership failure
22 Oct, 2022

UK’s leadership failure

FOR those in Pakistan watching the self-implosion of the British government, the scenes were familiar: a spate of...
Chastening comments
Updated 21 Oct, 2022

Chastening comments

INDIA has built a slick, PR-backed image of itself as a ‘shining’ country, a sort of giant amongst nations. But...
Fuelled by impunity
21 Oct, 2022

Fuelled by impunity

IN pointing out a land grab by the two biggest real estate giants in the land, a report of the auditor general of...
Lahore’s challenges
21 Oct, 2022

Lahore’s challenges

LAHORE is bursting at the seams, and is now offensively deformed. Can the new Master Plan-2050 for the city approved...