Imran wants SC to pre-empt tapes’ release

Nasir Iqbal | Syed Irfan Raza Published October 21, 2022 Updated October 21, 2022 06:52am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan approached the Supreme Court on Thursday with a plea to restrain the authorities from releasing, sharing, broadcasting or spreading any surveillance data concerning the country’s top political figures, including the prime minister.

Separately, the Prime Minister’s Office has asked the IT ministry to form a high-level committee of experts to analyse “cyber threats and challenges” to state institutions, the Presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

The directions came in the wake of a letter, written by President Arif Alvi’s to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stressing the need to form such a committee that would submit its recommendations to the premier’s office “to proceed further in the matter”.

The president had written to the premier days after several audio clips hit social media platforms in which PM Sharif and his predecessor Imran Khan could purportedly be heard discussing official matters with their ministers or close aides. The recorded conversations are said to have taken place in the PM’s Office and his official residence.

Besides the letter to the prime minister, the president has also forwarded a report to the relevant institutions to provide a base for developing a “cogent cyber power strategy in a holistic manner” and to develop “necessary human resources to ensure the country’s brighter future”.

Meanwhile, the PTI chief’s petition before the Supreme Court, moved through Uzair Karamat Bhandari, sought the constitution of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT), or a commission, to investigate the recent audio leaks.

The petition urged the court to order the authorities to identify and punish the individuals responsible for authorising and conducting the surveillance, and subsequent release, of the data gathered, including audio leaks.

The petitioner named as respondents the federal government, the Intelligence Bureau, the Federal Investigation Agency, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and Islamabad’s inspector general of police.

The PTI chief alleged that audio leaks were being released to social media platforms and re-circulated without any check or verification. Many of these leaks have been fabricated or tampered with by trimming, cannibalising or piecing together distinct parts of conversations to convey an inaccurate message.

The “actual audios” could be placed before the court in a USB, along with their transcripts, the petitioner suggested.

The petition said it was regrettable that the government seemed “more intent on drawing political mileage” from such releases without giving any consideration to the sensitivity of the matter.

“The audio leaks are a severe breach of national security and raise important questions of law.”

Prime Minister Sharif has already formed two separate investigation teams and a parliamentary oversight body to investigate the leaks of information and conversations from the Prime Minister House and sought recommendations on how such leaks could be prevented in future.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2022

Justice
Oct 21, 2022 08:12am
If IK is so innocent (as his supporters believe), why should he be so worried about the tapes? He is the only politician so worried about audio tapes.
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Oct 21, 2022 08:35am
Sc just don't give in to ik threat,enough is enough.
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran
Oct 21, 2022 08:39am
Seems as if some really explosive leak is coming up. Hence the nervevs in IK's camp.
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Oct 21, 2022 08:39am
This guy is working on foreign agenda, that's for sure.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 21, 2022 08:51am
Why is he so afraid of the tapes?
Reply Recommend 0
Sabar Zulfi
Oct 21, 2022 08:57am
His command will be immediately fulfilled.
Reply Recommend 0

