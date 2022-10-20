DAWN.COM Logo

UK’s Liz Truss says she is resigning as prime minister

Reuters Published October 20, 2022 Updated October 20, 2022 05:58pm
<p>British Prime Minister Liz Truss gives a statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, October 20. — Reuters</p>

<p>British Prime Minister Liz Truss walks into Number 10 Downing Street, after announcing her resignation, London, Britain, October 20. — Reuters</p>

Liz Truss said on Thursday she would resign as prime minister, brought down by her economic programme that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed.

A leadership election will be completed within the next week to replace Truss, who is the shortest-serving prime minister in Britain’s history. George Canning previously held the record, serving 119 days in 1827, when he died.

Read more: Who could replace UK’s under-fire premier Liz Truss?

Speaking outside the door of her Number 10 Downing Street office and residence, Truss accepted that she could not deliver the promises she made when she was running for Conservative leader, having lost the faith of her party.

“I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” she said.

“This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security.

“I will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen. Thank you.”

Conservative lawmakers have increasingly called on Truss to step down after she was forced to junk most of her economic programme which when delivered on September 23 sent the pound and government bond markets tumbling.

She drafted in former health minister Jeremy Hunt as her new finance minister to try to reset her administration, but on Wednesday her lawmakers turned on each other and another senior minister resigned, leaving Truss’s authority in tatters.

Conservative lawmakers say her most likely successors are either her leadership rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, or Penny Mordaunt, who came third in the race to become the next prime minister just six weeks ago.

Comments (11)
Waseem
Oct 20, 2022 05:41pm
They at least have dignity, unlike Pakistani’s who will cling for dear life
Reply Recommend 0
Frank
Oct 20, 2022 05:46pm
When is Nawaz Sharif going to resign?
Reply Recommend 0
BadToWorse
Oct 20, 2022 05:48pm
Pakistan FO should interject and negotiate peace between Tory party leaders. After all they solved bigger problems such as peace betwern China and US
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 20, 2022 05:48pm
Good decision better to go rather give explanation on daily basis
Reply Recommend 0
khan
Oct 20, 2022 05:48pm
What a contrast. A PM is resigning because of economic situation not brought by her. In Pakistan a person who ruined the economy is brought back to fix the economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Oct 20, 2022 05:48pm
Short but sweet.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 20, 2022 05:49pm
Sher aya, sher aya. I mean he is already in the country, why not? :)
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Oct 20, 2022 05:50pm
That’s what ethical leaders do when they are unable to deliver on their commitments. Unlike ours who make excuses like I was not empowered.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Khan(NYS)
Oct 20, 2022 05:51pm
Ah , if only this could happen in our country, where the corrupt are leading only a corrupt bunch.
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Oct 20, 2022 05:51pm
She is obviously doing it wrong. She should: 1. Ask the speaker to not hold a vote if a motion for VONC is made. 2. Allege foreign interference & support for those who wish to remove her as PM. 3. Ask British Army to intervene so that she may continue as PM. 4. Order her supporters to come out on streets, make noise, burn a few things, have impromptu dharnas. 5. Go to the Court for a favorable verdict. If this move fails, to allege foul-play. 6. Occupy London, if nothing else works.
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Oct 20, 2022 05:52pm
This is the level of honesty and dignity in normal countries. Here we elect the most corrupt and incompetent PM.
Reply Recommend 0

