80-year-old man arrested at US Capitol with guns in his van

Reuters Published October 20, 2022 Updated October 20, 2022 12:25pm

An 80-year-old Georgia man illegally parked on the grounds of the US Capitol in Washington, saying he wanted to deliver documents to the Supreme Court, was arrested on Wednesday after three guns were found in his van, police said.

Tony Payne of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was taken into custody on three weapons-related charges, the US Capitol Police said in a written statement.

Two passengers in the van were detained but not arrested.

Capitol Police officers spotted the white van parked illegally near the US Supreme Court building at around 3:45pm EST. When they approached, the three occupants said they had come to deliver documents to the court.

Payne told officers that he had weapons in the van and a search turned up two handguns and a shotgun, along with a pipe and containers, Capitol Police said.

Capitol Police said dozens of people are arrested each year for bringing weapons onto Capitol grounds.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 20, 2022 12:34pm
Unfortunately, crazy and nut cases irrespective of age, color, creed, class, caste, ethnicity, gender, background, wealth, health and national origin exist in all countries of the world including the U.S.
