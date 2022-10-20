DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 20, 2022

SC rejects govt request for order to stop Imran’s planned long march

Haseeb Bhatti Published October 20, 2022 Updated October 20, 2022 03:32pm

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the federal government’s request to issue an interim order against PTI chief Imran Khan to bar him from what authorities described as creating a perceived law and order situation in the name of “jihad” against the state through a planned long march.

The dismissal came during the hearing of a contempt petition filed by the federal government against Imran for allegedly flouting the top court’s May 25 order regarding the party’s “Azadi March”.

In the same plea, the government sought a restra­ining order against the former PM from creating a perceived law and order situation through an intended march, specifically at a time when flood-affected people require urgent relief.

A five-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial heard the petition. Apart from the CJP, the bench consisted of Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

During the hearing, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf argued that citizens’ rights had been affected by the PTI’s previous sit-in. The party had submitted an affidavit stating that citizens would not be inconvenienced, he informed the court.

“The court order allocated a specific place but the sit-in was brought to D-Chowk, which resulted in material losses. The court should punish those who violated its orders,” he urged.

Imran had issued a call for workers to gather at D-Chowk despite assuring the court he would not do so during proceedings, the AGP recalled. The Srinagar Highway was opened for traffic on the court’s order. The PTI itself asked for Parade Ground but the workers gathered at D-Chowk instead, he added.

“[Party] workers came towards the Red Zone where there were clashes with law enforcement agencies. Protesters damaged public and private properties,” Ausaf continued, adding that during the proceedings that culminated in the SC’s May 25 order, the PTI’s lawyers were in contact with the party leadership.

Ausaf also read out the SC’s May 25 order in the court. “The order prevented us from arresting [PTI’s] workers. It directed the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Inspector General Islamabad and the interior ministry to submit reports.

“When the reports were submitted, it was found that PTI had violated the assurances [it gave the court],” the AGP said. He informed the court that he had not been provided copies of the reports, at which the bench assured that he would be given the reports.

Ausaf informed the court that policemen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir had also entered the capital during the march.

The bench then provided the AGP reports from the police and administration regarding that day’s events and asked him to analyse them.

Ausaf asked the court to issue an interim order. When the chief justice asked what the attorney general wanted, the latter replied, “Imran is calling the attack on Islamabad a jihad. He is inciting people through his speeches.

“It is the state’s responsibility to protect citizens’ fundamental rights.”

“According to you, the court order had already been violated. You were the executive authority and following the court order. In the present situation, you have the liberty to take preventative measures,” Chief Justice Bandial observed.

He noted that 31 people had been injured in the “Azadi March” and public property had been damaged. “Imran Khan went back the next morning.

“We will analyse reports in this matter. You should prepare in accordance with the law,” he instructed the attorney general while referring to the PTI’s upcoming march, the date for which has yet to be announced.

“You are telling us [the PTI] has planned a march and sit-in again. You can deal with the situation in accordance with the law,” he iterated. “As of now, there are only speeches. You should take steps wherever there are threats in cities.

“You should request [the court] to stop the crowd when people gather. There is no crowd right now,” the chief justice observed.

The court rejected the government’s request to issue an interim order for stopping the PTI’s intended long march and directed the AGP to come prepared at the next hearing.

The petition

The federal government, through the interior ministry, had approached the Supreme Court last week for initiating contempt of court proceedings against Imran for violating its May 25 order, wherein the PTI was restricted from holding its ‘Azadi March’ near Peshawar Mor between the H-9 and G-9 areas of Islamabad. However, Imran and his supporters made their way towards D-Chowk in alleged contravention of court orders.

According to the petition, the apex court had in its May order directed the PTI to hold a gathering on a ground located between sectors H-9 and G-9 in view of the categorical assurances on behalf of the party’s top leadership and their counsel that their rally would not cause any inconvenience or blockage of the Srinagar Highway or trouble the public and that the rally would be conducted in a peaceful and lawful manner.

Despite these assurances, the PTI top leadership, acting in blatant disregard for the directions, exhorted its supporters to reach D-Chowk, falsely professing that the court had allowed the march without any conditions, it added.

The contempt petition pleaded for the implementation of the apex court order for the protection of the fundamental rights of the public, particularly residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

It also requested that the Supreme Court should also issue comprehensive guidelines for all future protests to be held in the federal capital that should include prior intimation of the date, selection of the venue, assurance of not causing any hindrance to public life and a commitment to ensure that the protesters would not cause any damage to public or private property.

The plea also claimed the tone and tenor adopted by the PTI chairman in his speeches against the incumbent rulers and state institutions was “highly inflammatory”, aimed at encouraging distrust and contempt and instigating revolt.

This had caused significant alarm not only among the public, but also the international community and investors regarding the impact of this purported ‘jihad’, the petition claimed, adding the past conduct of the party head, especially the events of May 25 and his violation of court orders, his alleged encouragement of destruction of public and private property and disruption of law and order, merited strong directions from the apex court about his upcoming protests.

More to follow.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (14)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 20, 2022 12:09pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Lahoriyaa
Oct 20, 2022 12:25pm
Easy NRO for financially morally corrupt IK... Wherever he get stuck he look towards them to rescue. Such a shame judges Pakistan beautiful white building has. They cahooted to dislodge NS and pave this old man's path who almost bankrupted Pakistan in his three and half years. If I write history, I would held those judges and Faiz hameed responsible for poor state of Pakistan placed in .Ahhhhh!!!!!! poor Pakistan robbed by judges.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Oct 20, 2022 12:27pm
A Bench of “like minded judges” … outcome is obvious !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Munno
Oct 20, 2022 12:30pm
Instead of tangible policies of medium to long term & increasing exports, overcoming energy crisis, equal education for all, reducing inflation PDM crooks thugs are busy in maligning. PDM is bunch of fascist criminals clueless Jokers.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 20, 2022 12:32pm
We wonder if this case will puzzle the CJP or not.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Oct 20, 2022 12:45pm
There goes the supreme court. What's the new ranking btw?
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Oct 20, 2022 12:52pm
LOL what kind of plea this is when his azaadi march hasn't happened yet
Reply Recommend 0
Nouman
Oct 20, 2022 01:02pm
PDM is scared
Reply Recommend 0
Tayyab
Oct 20, 2022 01:48pm
He should say that his back hurts or his platelets are dropping or he has a heart issue ongoing... why does he not do it when everyone else does ?
Reply Recommend 0
MBR
Oct 20, 2022 02:05pm
Quite a heavy contingent of judges on this straightforward case to get him sentenced after what he has done and still doing this manipulator…
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
Oct 20, 2022 02:11pm
Keep this dude busy in circles. He has nothing else to do anyway.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
Oct 20, 2022 02:16pm
Contempt court cases against IK are perfect examples of insanity.
Reply Recommend 0
Anila Qadri
Oct 20, 2022 02:42pm
What a joke? Is not right to protest is guaranteed by the constitution?
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Oct 20, 2022 03:27pm
The attorney general of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan or the Attorney General of the Sharif- Zardari families?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pakistan vs India
20 Oct, 2022

Pakistan vs India

MERELY days after news outlets across the border reported that the Indian cricket board was open to sending their...
Questionable acquittal
20 Oct, 2022

Questionable acquittal

IN Pakistan, while convicts from poor families are sent to the gallows, the rich and powerful accused of committing...
Reforms in power sector
20 Oct, 2022

Reforms in power sector

THE eyewash of ‘drastic’ measures approved by the federal cabinet in the name of power-sector ‘reforms’...
Blurred lines
19 Oct, 2022

Blurred lines

IN a ‘normal’ democracy, fair and transparent elections can neutralise pre-poll bellicosity and smooth the way...
Postponed again
Updated 19 Oct, 2022

Postponed again

THE people of Karachi, unfortunately, will be deprived of an elected local government for the foreseeable future....
Crime-fighting app
19 Oct, 2022

Crime-fighting app

IT is welcome to note that the Sindh police are opting for modern technology in order to address the epidemic of...