Three get life term in Barrister Fahad murder case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 19, 2022 Updated October 19, 2022 07:32am

ISLAMABAD: District and Sessions Judge of Islamabad on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to three accused in the Barrister Fahad Malik murder case.

Judge Mohammad Atta Rabbani convicted Raja Arshad Mehmood, Noman Yaqoob alias Nomi Khokhar and Raja Hashim Khan in the murder case.

Fahad Malik, the nephew of former Senate chairman Mohammad Mian Soomro, was gunned down on a service road in F-10/3. He was murdered on August 15, 2016 in the Shalimar area of Islamabad police station.

The court convicted all the accused under section 302 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and sentenced them life imprisonment with fine of Rs500,000. They were convicted under section 148 of PPC and sentenced for three years with fine of Rs20,000 each.

The accused get 10 years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs20,000 under section 324 of PPC for attempting to kill Malik Tariq Ayub, who was accompanying Fahad Malik at the time of the incident, they were sentenced for three years and fine of Rs50,000 for causing injury to Ayub under section 337 of PPC and they were convicted for another two years with a fine of Rs20,000 under section 427 of PPC.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2022

