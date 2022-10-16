Tempers flare at Peshawar polling station as voting continues for 8 NA, 3 Punjab Assembly seats

The polling process for by-elections in 11 constituencies in three provinces continued largely without incident in Punjab and Sindh, aside from a clash between PTI and ANP workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Sunday afternoon.

Key developments

Workers of PTI and ANP clash in Peshawar polling station; one injured, two taken into custody

Rana Sanaullah issued notice by Punjab election commission for code of conduct violation in Faisalabad

Turnout low in Karachi

According to a report by Radio Pakistan, polling will continue uninterrupted till 5pm.

The by-elections are being held for three seats each of the national and provincial assembly in Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib and Multan in Punjab; three NA seats in Charsadda, Peshawar and Mardan in KP; and two NA seats in Sindh’s Korangi and Malir.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

It is unprecedented in the country’s political history that one candidate, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, is running for as many as seven NA seats out of eight up for grabs.

As polling commenced, Imran tweeted that he was contesting against “all of PDM, the Election Commission and ‘namaloom afraad’”.

A total of 101 candidates from different political parties and independents are taking part in the vote: 52 in Punjab, 33 in Sindh and 16 in KP. Around 4.472 million voters are registered in these constituencies.

The ECP said in a statement that it has passed “strict instructions” to provincial election commissioners to ensure the immediate arrest of anyone that tries to influence the polling process.

And if any government official is found involved in election rigging, not only should that person be arrested immediately and legal procedures be followed, but that matter should be referred to the ECP for disciplinary action, it added.

Read: Imran vs the ruling coalition: An overview of today’s by-poll battlegrounds

In a later statement, the ECP said its control rooms are “operating 24 hours a day” at the Islamabad Secretariat, and on the provincial and district levels.

The control room can be contacted at 051-8848888 and 051-9204403 regarding any election-related complaint.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Meanwhile, television broadcast footage of ANP and PTI workers arguing and furiously chanting inside the Shaheed Hasanain School polling station in Peshawar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

Because of the hubbub, voting was paused for some time, and there were reports of a worker receiving a minor injury. ANP workers claimed that their opponents were trying to influence the election.

Dawn.com’s correspondent at the scene confirmed that police had reached the polling station and took two workers into custody, following which voting resumed. It is not clear which party the workers belonged to at this point.

City Peshawar SP Abdul Salam Khalid told Dawn.com that the situation was “under control”, adding that the police deployed more personnel than was required to ensure security.

“It’s an election day and minor bickering will occur, but the issues have been resolved. We also involved local elders who assured police of their role in ensuring free and fair elections,” he said.

In Peshawar’s NA-31 constituency, Returning Officer Saeed Ahmed said agents of political parties are at every booth and the counting process will also be done under their supervision.

“The election staff is bound to give the copy of Form 45 to the polling agent and Election Commission,” Ahmed added.

Punjab

The provincial election commission’s spokesperson Huda Ali Gohar quoted the returning officer as saying an altercation took place between political workers outside a polling station in PP-209 Khanewal. “Security personnel controlled the situation timely,” Gohar said, adding that voting continued without interruption.

Gohar did not specify which parties were involved in the altercation.

In a separate statement, Gohar said the district monitoring officer for Faisalabad’s NA-108 constituency issued a notice to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for violating the code of conduct.

“Rana Sanaullah participated in the door-to-door election campaign and corner meeting of candidate Abed Sher Ali,” the statement said. Ali is the PML-N’s candidate for the NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII constituency.

Sanaullah has been summoned for an explanation on October 16 by 10am.

The election official wrote to the Faisalabad deputy commissioner and City Police ordering them to “immediately evict” public officeholders from the constituency.

“No public office holder is allowed to enter the constituency till the completion of the election process,” the district returning officer was quoted by Gohar as saying, warning disciplinary action for any government employee if they help office holders enter the boundaries of the constituency during polling.

Sindh

Polling continued without incident in Karachi, according to DawnNewsTV. Turnout was said to be low on a balmy Sunday morning.

A heavy contingent of Rangers was patrolling the various areas of the two NA constituencies of Karachi — NA-237 and NA-239, the Sindh Rangers said in a statement, adding that mobile patrols and motorcycle squads were deployed.

Women wait for their turn outside a polling station in Sindh’s Korangi area on Sunday.—DawnNewsTV

Model Colony, Saudabad, Khokhrapar, Malir Halt, Bakra Padi, Malir 15, Quaidabad and Manzil Pump, were the areas that the Rangers were patrolling, according to the statement.

The Karachi Police, meanwhile, said more than 7,000 personnel are performing security duties to ensure the polling process is peaceful.

“Rapid response teams of the police and Rangers have been deployed at sensitive polling stations to deal with any untoward incident,” the statement added, urging the public to keep an eye on their surroundings and immediately report any suspicious or unusual activity to the police on helpline 15.

Politicians urge people to get out and vote

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on people to “fully participate” in the by-elections. In a tweet, he urged people to make a “well-considered decision” because the “development and prosperity of you and your country depends on it”.

PTI chairman Imran Khan, meanwhile, said “everyone must turn out to vote in all the constituencies where by-elections are being held today and characterised the polls as referendum. “This is a referendum for Haqiqi Azadi from the cabal of crooks. We are contesting against all of PDM, the Election Commission and ‘namaloom afraad’.”

Ahead of the vote, PTI candidate for Multan’s NA-157 constituency, Mehar Bano Qureshi, urged people to cast their vote with “responsibility” and also protect their ballot.

In a video message, Qureshi asked voters in NA-157 to inform a relevant polling agent if they encounter anything suspicious. “You have to make our kaptaan win.”

PTI leader and former governor Sindh Imran Ismail urged voters to come out in large numbers and vote for Imran Khan.

In a tweet, he said it was a historic day that will determine the future of the nation.

PPP leader Sherry Rehman said Imran was “humiliating” his party leaders and voters by contesting from all NA seats himself in the by-polls.

“People should vote only for a candidate who can represent them in parliament and be their voice,” she tweeted.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said earlier that a sufficient num­ber of police and Rangers personnel would be deployed for maintaining law and order on the polling day.

A central control room has been established at the ECP head office in Islamabad which will monitor the voting process across the country.

In Punjab, 1,434 polling stations have been established, 979 in KP and 340 in Karachi. The election campa­ign concluded at midnight on Friday.

Police personnel stand guard outside a polling station in Faisalabad on Sunday.—DawnNewsTV

Imran Khan has been vigorously running the campaign of his party, while senior PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, who had led all previous by-election campaigns for her party, is presently in London to see her father Nawaz Sharif.

The NA seats were vacated after speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had, on July 28, accepted the resignations of PTI MNAs — nine on general seats and two on reserved seats for women — sparking controversy over the piecemeal acceptance of resignations.

A man casts his vote during the by-election in Karachi on Sunday.—DawnNewsTV

The lawmakers whose resignations were ratified were part of more than 120 who had resigned from their NA seats en masse on April 11, two days after former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted from the top office in a no-confidence vote.

The by-elections were originally scheduled to be held during September but were postponed by the ECP which cited the unavailability of security personnel in the wake of catastrophic floods across the country.

More to follow.