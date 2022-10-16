Shehbaz holds PTI responsible for people’s hardships

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held the previous Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government responsible for the economic difficulties of the common man and expressed determination to take the country out of economic hardship.

Addressing a conference, he said the PTI government violated the agreement with the International Monetary Fund to create difficult economic situation for the succeeding coalition government.

The conference was organised by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in memory of his father and former chief minister of erstwhile NWFP Mufti Mehmood.

PM Sharif said when his coalition partners gave him responsibility to lead the country, the economy was in dire straits and the country was on the verge of default.

Says Imran wants Pakistan to default

Referring to former PM Imran Khan, he said that he wanted Pakistan to default and become another Sri Lanka.

He said under the guidance of Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the coalition government went through a difficult time. However, he added, it succeeded in taking steps for the progress of Pakistan.

“If our intentions are good, [and] we fear Allah, then Allah removes all difficulties and opens new paths.”

The premier said he never wanted to put burden of inflation on people and after the return of Ishaq Daq, the government had managed to reduce the petrol prices.

He said the government, with support of coalition partners, would consider further reduction in petrol prices.

Pakistan did not come into being to remain poor but to become prosperous and emerge as a dignified country, he remarked.

He said it was unfortunate that abuse of opponents had become rampant in today’s politics.

The prime minister said he did not come across a liar bigger than Imran Khan. He [Imran Khan] is telling lies day and night and is constantly hatching conspiracies against the nation and institutions, the PM.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2022