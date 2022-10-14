Pakistan win toss, bowl in T20 tri-series final against New Zealand

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand on Friday in the final of the week-long Twenty20 tri-series in Christchurch.

Both teams are using the tournament as a last tune-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Having sat out New Zealand’s win over Bangladesh on Wednesday, Black Caps captain Kane Williamson returned, replacing Martin Guptill, while bowler Blair Tickner was in for Adam Milne.

Pakistan made one change from the team which squeezed past Bangladesh on Thursday with bowler Haris Rauf replacing Mohammad Hasnain.

“We want to put out one more good performance before we go to the World Cup,” said New Zealand bowler Tim Southee, who was making his 100th T20I appearance.

Teams

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Shaun Haig (NZL) TV Umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL) Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)