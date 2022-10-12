DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 12, 2022

At least 10 killed in bus fire near Jamshoro’s Nooriabad town: police

Imtiaz Ali | Mohammad Hussain Khan Published October 12, 2022 Updated October 12, 2022 11:19pm
<p>The photo shows a passenger bus on fire in Sindh’s Nooriabad. — DawnNewsTV</p>

The photo shows a passenger bus on fire in Sindh’s Nooriabad. — DawnNewsTV

At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured after a passengers bus caught fire near Nooriabad in Sindh’s Jamshoro district on Wednesday, according to the police.

According to Javed Baloch, former Jamshoro senior superintendent of police, the passengers were flood-affected people returning to Khairpur Nathan Shah from Karachi.

Edhi volunteers have rushed to the spot for rescue and relief work. The bodies and injured persons are being moved to the Jamshoro Hospital.

Videos run on DawnNewsTV showed the bus engulfed in a massive ball of fire.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has instructed the deputy commissioner of Jamshoro to immediately reach the site with ambulances.

“The injured persons should immediately be moved to the hospital and the administration should provide all kinds of support to the families,” he said in a statement.

CM Murad has also summoned an investigation report of the incident.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Much-needed probe
Updated 12 Oct, 2022

Much-needed probe

If conducted by a committee acceptable to all, a probe has the potential of lowering political temperatures.
Banking on hope
12 Oct, 2022

Banking on hope

THE State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 15pc seems to be based on ...
No resolution in sight
12 Oct, 2022

No resolution in sight

ADDRESSING an election rally in the Indian state of Gujarat on Monday, Narendra Modi had the gall to say that he had...
Shifting sands
11 Oct, 2022

Shifting sands

TWO recent statements from the army chief have given us some insight into what might be going on in the mind of the...
Terror in GB
11 Oct, 2022

Terror in GB

THE chilling recent episode in Chilas, where militants were able to practically hold hostage a sitting...
What next for Nawaz?
Updated 11 Oct, 2022

What next for Nawaz?

FORMER PM Nawaz Sharif wants to return home to lead his party in the next elections. The only obstacles stopping him...