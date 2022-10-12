Arrangements finalised for Oct 16 by-polls on three NA seats in KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commissioner Mohammad Farid Afridi has expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for the upcoming by-election on three seats of the National Assembly to be held on Oct 16.

He urged the voters, especially women, to come out on the polling day as satisfactory arrangements had been made for their security.

The provincial election commissioner expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting to review the arrangements and security plan for the by-polls, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended among others by joint provincial election commissioner Mohammad Javed Khan, director election Zulfiqar Ahmed, and district returning officers of Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar and Kurram.

The meeting was informed that CCTV cameras would be installed at the sensitive polling stations and sufficient security personnel would be deployed there to avert any untoward incident.

The provincial election commissioner directed the district returning officers to keep close coordination to ensure the election process went smoothly.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2022