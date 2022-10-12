DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 12, 2022

Arrangements finalised for Oct 16 by-polls on three NA seats in KP

Bureau Report Published October 12, 2022 Updated October 12, 2022 10:03am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commissioner Mohammad Farid Afridi has expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for the upcoming by-election on three seats of the National Assembly to be held on Oct 16.

He urged the voters, especially women, to come out on the polling day as satisfactory arrangements had been made for their security.

The provincial election commissioner expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting to review the arrangements and security plan for the by-polls, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended among others by joint provincial election commissioner Mohammad Javed Khan, director election Zulfiqar Ahmed, and district returning officers of Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar and Kurram.

The meeting was informed that CCTV cameras would be installed at the sensitive polling stations and sufficient security personnel would be deployed there to avert any untoward incident.

The provincial election commissioner directed the district returning officers to keep close coordination to ensure the election process went smoothly.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Much-needed probe
Updated 12 Oct, 2022

Much-needed probe

If conducted by a committee acceptable to all, a probe has the potential of lowering political temperatures.
Banking on hope
12 Oct, 2022

Banking on hope

THE State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 15pc seems to be based on ...
No resolution in sight
12 Oct, 2022

No resolution in sight

ADDRESSING an election rally in the Indian state of Gujarat on Monday, Narendra Modi had the gall to say that he had...
Shifting sands
11 Oct, 2022

Shifting sands

TWO recent statements from the army chief have given us some insight into what might be going on in the mind of the...
Terror in GB
11 Oct, 2022

Terror in GB

THE chilling recent episode in Chilas, where militants were able to practically hold hostage a sitting...
What next for Nawaz?
Updated 11 Oct, 2022

What next for Nawaz?

FORMER PM Nawaz Sharif wants to return home to lead his party in the next elections. The only obstacles stopping him...