Pakistan win toss, bat against New Zealand

AFP Published October 11, 2022 Updated October 11, 2022 07:56am
<p>Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson are seen at the toss along with match officials at Christchurch stadium on Tuesday. — Picture via PCB</p>

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bat against New Zealand on Tuesday in the fourth match of a Twenty20 tri-series in Christchurch.

Pakistan made just one change from the side that beat the Black Caps by six wickets at the same Hagley Oval venue on Saturday with teenage fast-bowler Naseem Shah coming in for Harris Rauf.

A win for Pakistan will put them in Friday's final of the week-long tournament, a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia which begins on Sunday.

New Zealand made two changes from the team which beat Bangladesh by eight wickets on Sunday with bowlers Adam Milne and Trent Boult replaced by Mitchell Santner and Blair Tickner.

“The pitch looks good, so we want to get a few runs on the board and put pressure on them,” said Pakistan skipper Azam, whose team are chasing a third straight win.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson hoped the Christchurch pitch would hold up for the hosts when they bat second.

“It probably won't change too much, but we have seen the surface deteriorate a little bit in the last few games, so we will adjust with the ball, first up,” he said.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Wayne Knights (NZL)

TV Umpire: Shaun Haig (NZL)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

M. Emad
Oct 11, 2022 07:59am
New Zealand will Win.
Reply Recommend 0
Dawn
Oct 11, 2022 08:25am
PCB I repeat ..... Pakistan must not participate in the upcoming T20 WC. They will be humiliated along with the fans.
Reply Recommend 0

