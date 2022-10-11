No NA dissolution even if PTI occupies PM House: Saad

LAHORE: A federal minister has declared that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will not dissolve the National Assembly even if Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan occupies the Prime Minister House during his possible long march on the capital.

“Let me make it clear to (Imran Khan)… you cannot force Shehbaz Sharif to dissolve the National Assembly. In case (the PTI long march) holds in Islamabad and occupies the PM House even then it cannot force PM Shehbaz to dissolve the assembly. Come what may he (Shehbaz) will not dissolve the assembly,” Railways and Aviation Minister Saad Rafique told a presser here on Monday.

In the same breath, the minister also talked about the complexities of his party (PML-N) led coalition government.

“We do not have to make a decision to dissolve the assembly all alone as we are in the coalition,” he explained. He also advised Imran Khan to come to the NA to talk on such issues.

Saad Rafique indirectly took on his own government’s strategy to institute cases against the opposition leaders.

“It is not good (for the federal and provinces) to indulge in litigation against each other as it affects the government’s performance.

The minister advised all stakeholders to sit together for the country.

“If the demand of the opposition is accepted, what will happen next if he (Imran Khan) does not accept the results. So such an attitude will only lead towards destruction,” he said.

Ousted prime minister Imran Khan has already asked the party workers to be ready for his final call for a decisive long march aimed at ousting the present coalition government under PM Shehbaz. Recently, the PTI supporters and leaders in some districts have pledged under oath that they would render every sacrifice for the ‘real freedom march’ on Islamabad.

Aviation Matters

Saad Rafique was critical of previous regimes including the PML-N for completely ignoring the aviation industry and the national flag carrier (PIA). He also talked about his ministry’s failure to acquire better planes on lease because of the competitive market. Currently, he said the PIA had 24 planes including Boeing 777s, A320s and ATRs but “we need a fleet of 40.”

He also admitted poor conditions at the Lahore airport and poor food service by the PIA.

The minister said the PIA had been losing billions of rupees since the former aviation minister (Ghulam Sarwar) made a “foolish” statement (regarding the license of pilots). “We are trying our best to get the ban on PIA for its operation in Europe and the UK lifted in five to six months,” he said and added Pakistan had secured its slots in the UK by engaging the Turkish, Saudi and Qatar airlines.

The minister also took credit for inking a code share agreement with the Turkish Airlines under which it would take PIA’s passengers to Istanbul from where they could fly to 28 other destinations. To a question about resuming flights to India, he said no such proposal was under consideration.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2022