JUI-F refuses to join Balochistan government

Saleem Shahid Published October 11, 2022 Updated October 11, 2022 09:09am

QUETTA: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam has refused to accept an offer to join the coalition government in Balochistan and announced that it would play the role of a strong opposition in the assembly.

Chief Minis­ter Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had offered the JUI-F to join the six-party coalition government.

JUI-F provincial chief Maulana Abdul Wasey, in a press conference on Monday, said the decision was taken as CM Bizenjo had failed to take decision on the party’s charter of demands.

Speaking along with Op­­p­osition Leader Malik Sika­n­der, Mr Wasey said many rounds of talks were held with the chief mi­­nister, who had sought time to discuss their demands with other coalition partners. How­­ever, he added that the CM was not empowered to make a decision on JUI-F’s offers.

He said the charter incl­u­ded demands for ministries and portfolios according to the JUI-F strength in the ass­embly, ensuring good gover­n­­ance, restoring the Qazi court system and drafting legislation in the light of the guidance of the Council of Islamic Ideology. However, the offer made to the party was not in line with its demands, Mr Wasey said.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2022

Dr. Asim Maqbool
Oct 11, 2022 09:20am
Look, this guy has eyes on this province as well
Syed (UK)
Oct 11, 2022 09:46am
This is the trouble party. This man is a serious issue for Pakistan.
