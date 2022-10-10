DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | October 10, 2022

Russia fires massive missile barrage across Ukrainian cities

AFP Published October 10, 2022 Updated October 10, 2022 04:17pm
<p>A missile strikes near the glass bridge, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 10. — Reuters</p>

A missile strikes near the glass bridge, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 10. — Reuters

<p>Cars are seen on fire after Russian missile strikes, as Russia’s attack continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 10. — Reuters</p>

Cars are seen on fire after Russian missile strikes, as Russia’s attack continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 10. — Reuters

<p>This video grab taken and released on October 10, 2022 from a UGC footage shows smoke rising from Kyiv skyline after several Russian strikes hit the Ukrainian capital, with police reporting a number of fatalities. — AFP</p>

This video grab taken and released on October 10, 2022 from a UGC footage shows smoke rising from Kyiv skyline after several Russian strikes hit the Ukrainian capital, with police reporting a number of fatalities. — AFP

Russian forces launched a barrage of fatal bombardments across Ukraine early on Monday, in apparent retaliation for an explosion that damaged a key bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimea.

The biggest wave of strikes across Ukraine in months killed at least five people in Kyiv and came hours ahead of a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s security council.

Ukraine’s most senior military general said Russian forces had fired 75 missiles on cities across the country, in a wave of attacks that included Iranian drones and was the first Russian strike on Kyiv since late June.

“We were sleeping when we heard the first explosion. We woke up, went to check and then the second explosion came,” Ksenia Ryazantseva, a 39-year-old language teacher told AFP.

“We didn’t understand what was going on … well, we are at war,” she added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an address to the nation early on Monday said the morning had been “difficult” and explained that Russian forces had two targets with its barrage of strikes.

“They want panic and chaos and they want to destroy our energy system,” Zelensky said, announcing that Russian bombs had targeted cities including Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia in the centre of the country and Lviv in the east.

‘Demonstration of weakness’

“The second target is people,” he said, accusing Moscow’s army of launching the strikes with aim of “causing as much damage as possible”.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that the Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and several other cities were “unacceptable”.

“This is a demonstration of weakness by [Vladimir] Putin, not strength,” he tweeted, adding that he had contacted his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Zelensky said on social media, meanwhile, that he had spoken with the leaders of France and Germany and urged them to “increase pressure” on Russia.

“We discussed the strengthening of our air defence, the need for a tough European and international reaction, as well as increased pressure on the Russian Federation,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter following his call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In Kyiv, the national police service said that at least five people had been killed and another dozen were wounded.

Ukrainian officials said the central Shevchenkivskyi district of the city was hit and that a university, museums and the philharmonic building had been damaged in the strikes.

One AFP journalist in the city said one of the projectiles landed near a children’s playground, and that smoke was rising from a large crater at the impact site.

Several trees and benches nearby were charred from the blast, while several ambulances had arrived in the area.

“If there is no urgent need, it’s better not to go to the city today. I am also asking the residents of the suburbs about this — do not go to the capital today.”

Videos posted on social media showed black smoke rising above several areas in the city.

Ukrainian officials including Zelensky urged residents to remain indoors and the mayor of the capital said residents living outside Kyiv should remain outside the city.

In the western city of Lviv, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said there were disruptions to electricity and hot water services cuts after bombardments that targeted critical infrastructure, including energy facilities.

Ex-Soviet Moldova said several of Russian cruise missiles targeting Ukraine had crossed its airspace and summoned Moscow’s envoy to demand an explanation.

“Our thoughts are with the victims of the brutal strikes,” Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Twitter.

Moldova has a small breakaway region, Transnistria, which is armed and supported by Russia.

Crimea bridge attack

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, meanwhile claimed on Monday that Ukraine was preparing an attack on his country’s territory.

The across Ukraine strikes came a day after Moscow blamed Ukraine for the blast on a bridge linking Crimea to Russia, leaving three people dead.

“The authors, perpetrators and sponsors are the Ukrainian secret services,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said of Saturday’s Crimea bridge bombing, which he described as a “terrorist act”.

The Kremlin said earlier that Putin would be meeting with members of his security council on Monday.

The blast that hit the bridge sparked celebrations from Ukrainians and others on social media.

But Zelensky, in his nightly address on Saturday, did not directly mention the incident, and officials in Kyiv have made no direct claim of responsibility.

On Saturday, Russia said some road and rail traffic had resumed over the strategic link, a symbol of the Kremlin’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.

The 19-kilometre bridge is also a vital supply link between Russia and the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Some military analysts argue that the blast could have a major impact if Moscow sees the need to shift already hard-pressed troops to Crimea from other regions — or if it prompts a rush by residents to leave.

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (13)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anjum Ansari
Oct 10, 2022 02:00pm
It is highly condemnable act to strike civilians and civilian infrastructure such as bridges, residential quarters.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Oct 10, 2022 02:01pm
Russia must win against Western colony
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Oct 10, 2022 02:36pm
War without any prospects of ending soon
Reply Recommend 0
Frank
Oct 10, 2022 02:55pm
If Russia loses this war the countries of the world will be America's slaves for another generation.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Chaudhry
Oct 10, 2022 03:23pm
The mad man of Russia must be humiliated and defeated! The entire civilized world is with the Ukrainian people!
Reply Recommend 0
Eikr
Oct 10, 2022 04:19pm
This is heartbreaking
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Oct 10, 2022 04:19pm
A tactical nuclear strike by Russia is now a real possibility, most likely to try and kill President Zelensky.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Oct 10, 2022 04:23pm
@Frank, You forget China is far richer and second largest global economy. China has either directly invested in major projects in many countries, is in partnership with some and have lent to many poorer nations. If anything, much of the world, including the US and EU is already indebted to the Chinese. Chinese goverment own $Trillions in US Treasury Bonds. So it is the US which has to be careful of China
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Mogambo
Oct 10, 2022 04:23pm
Let’s see how EU will portray this,
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Oct 10, 2022 04:27pm
This senseless war must stop now, now and now. I urges both Russia and Ukraine and United Nations, please bring both countries together on negotiations table and settled the issues both countries are facing from the beginning of war. In war no one is winner except lousier. Thanks.
Reply Recommend 0
Mega Dehati
Oct 10, 2022 04:38pm
Barrage of missles and only 5 people dead. Ten times more people die in Karachi street crimes daily.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 10, 2022 04:41pm
As they say, "everything is fair in love and war."
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 10, 2022 04:49pm
Putin has no plan , no direction. Just firing missiles in desperation. Sooner or later Ukraine will win this war.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bucking the trend
Updated 09 Oct, 2022

Bucking the trend

IS the Dar factor at play? Or are we missing something that only he can see? The Pakistani currency has appreciated...
Post-flood disaster
Updated 10 Oct, 2022

Post-flood disaster

The deluge was catastrophic, but what may follow could be even worse unless the international community acts fast.
Russian oil option
Updated 10 Oct, 2022

Russian oil option

States that are not major energy producers, like Pakistan, need to craft foolproof energy security policies.
More leaks
Updated 08 Oct, 2022

More leaks

AFTER a week-long lull, the leaks have started again. Two new recordings surfaced on social media on Friday,...
Subsidy for exporters
08 Oct, 2022

Subsidy for exporters

THE government decision to continue massive electricity subsidies for wealthy textile exporters is but a temporary...
Hindutva unleashed
08 Oct, 2022

Hindutva unleashed

ACROSS India, Hindutva — now supported by the state — is bearing its fangs in ever uglier ways. A few decades...