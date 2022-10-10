DAWN.COM Logo

Rupee continues upward momentum, gains Rs1.47 in interbank trade

Talqeen Zubairi Published October 10, 2022 Updated October 10, 2022 11:01am

The rupee continued to show recovery in the interbank market on Monday, extending its gains against the dollar by more than Re1 in the early morning session.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the dollar was being traded at Rs218.45 around 9:50am, with the rupee appreciating Rs1.47, or 0.67pc, against the last session’s close of Rs219.92.

FAP Chairperson Malik Bostan attributed the rupee’s gains to exporters “bringing their proceeds into the country at a rapid pace”. This, he explained, was causing a decline in the dollar’s demand.

He also called for the dismissal of higher-ups at banks involved in the manipulation of the exchange rate and suggested that heavy fines be imposed on such banks.

“The record of their transactions should be checked and a fine of double the amount of profit they have earned should be imposed so that satta bazi (speculation) can be prevented in the future” he said.

Moreover, the FAP chairperson foresaw the rupee making further gains in the future, expecting the interest rate to remain stable or reduce.

The State Bank of Pakistan is expected to announce the new monetary policy today.

This will be the first monetary policy since the appointment of Ishaq Dar as the country’s new finance czar last month and Jameel Ahmed as the central bank’s new governor in August.

According to a Dawn report, the financial sector is not expecting any change in the interest rate given unprecedented inflationary pressures.

More to follow

Comments (12)
Ahsan Gul
Oct 10, 2022 10:55am
Yes, this is DAR’s magic being played with the help of foreign banks to show PKR strength. All fake and deception for the illiterate Pakistanis.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Riza Khan
Oct 10, 2022 11:09am
Good news. Hoping for stability ahead.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 10, 2022 11:12am
Economy is coming back on track!
Reply Recommend 0
zuk
Oct 10, 2022 11:18am
"Satta Bazi" should only be domain of Exchange Companies and banks should not be involved in it. Current "Satta Bazi" of some banks by running hundreds of million dollars short position in violation of SBP rules and connivance of SBP should also not be discussed as its being done under direct instructions of new Finance Minister to artificially prop up Rupee to satisfy his ego and political goals.
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Oct 10, 2022 11:22am
For some people everything is a conspiracy
Reply Recommend 0
Son of Bimran
Oct 10, 2022 11:25am
Imprison Imran forever for Pakistan to prosper
Reply Recommend 0
Son of Bimran
Oct 10, 2022 11:28am
IKnomix is buried deep. Alhamdulillah
Reply Recommend 0
Son of Bimran
Oct 10, 2022 11:30am
Three and half years of insanity and stupidity has come to an end
Reply Recommend 0
Saeed Awan
Oct 10, 2022 11:31am
Dar is patriotic and professional. Rupee's strength means, stability in economy. Bravo!
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Oct 10, 2022 11:57am
@Ahsan Gul, doesnt matter. At least he is doing something.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal lahori
Oct 10, 2022 11:57am
Thanks dar sir. Finally we got rid of this PTI useless economic policies
Reply Recommend 0
Abu Bakr
Oct 10, 2022 12:10pm
The sobs and cries of PTI fanboys are heart-shattering.
Reply Recommend 0

