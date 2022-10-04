DAWN.COM Logo

France’s 8th wave of Covid-19 is gaining in intensity: health official

Reuters Published October 4, 2022 Updated October 4, 2022 01:09pm

France has entered an eighth wave of the Covid-19 virus, as the winter season approaches, said a leading French health official.

“Yes, we are in this eighth wave,” said Brigitte Autran, who is a member of the government’s vaccination strategic board.

“All the indicators are on the up,” added Autran.

France’s Covid-19 figures published on Monday showed that the seven-day moving average of daily new cases had reached, with the latest reported figure of 45,631, its highest level since August 2.

France’s overall Covid-19 hospitalisation figures, at 15,166, and the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals’ intensive care units — at 843 — were also at their highest level since the end of August.

France’s number of Covid-19 deaths currently stands at over 151,500, according to the World Health Organisation.

Comments (2)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 04, 2022 01:22pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Oct 04, 2022 01:58pm
Lets welcome the new Proxy Game in Europe, Russia already standing on the doors of Europe.
Reply Recommend 0

