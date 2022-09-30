DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 30, 2022

England send Pakistan in to bat in sixth T20

AFP Published September 30, 2022 Updated September 30, 2022 07:46pm
<p>Pakistan and England skippers are at the toss. — Picture via PCB</p>

Pakistan and England skippers are at the toss. — Picture via PCB

England captain Moeen Ali won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat in the sixth Twenty20 international at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore on Friday.

Pakistan, who leads the seven-match series 3-2, handed a T20I debut to 21-year-old wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris as they rested Mohammad Rizwan.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf is also rested, making way for Shahnawaz Dahani.

England rested pace duo of Mark Wood and Chris Woakes to bring in Reece Topley and Richard Gleeson.

The last match is also in Lahore on Sunday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Haris, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shahnawaz Dahani

England: Moeen Ali (captain), Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Reece Topley, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Richard Gleeson, David Willey

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK) TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Javed Malik (PAK)

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Avenfield relief
Updated 30 Sep, 2022

Avenfield relief

Accountability cannot continue to be treated like a revolving door in which politicians can be shoved in or pulled out on a whim.
Dar’s plans
Updated 30 Sep, 2022

Dar’s plans

For starters, the country doesn’t have spare dollars to burn.
Another targeted attack
30 Sep, 2022

Another targeted attack

WEDNESDAY’S deadly attack on three Chinese-origin individuals in Karachi’s Saddar area demonstrates the threat...
More leaks
Updated 29 Sep, 2022

More leaks

Recent leaks look more like an inside job than the work of a foreign power.
A depressing winter
29 Sep, 2022

A depressing winter

WINTER is on its way, with a massive gas crunch looming as elevated global LNG prices have eroded the cash-strapped...
Great expectations
29 Sep, 2022

Great expectations

CONSIDERING that the Afghan Taliban have been in the saddle for over a year now, the UN has expressed frustration...