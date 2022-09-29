DAWN.COM Logo

Shares on PSX slide 481 points as HBL faces liability in US court for terror financing

Talqeen Zubairi Published September 29, 2022 Updated September 29, 2022 02:51pm

Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) were trading in the red on Thursday, with analysts saying investor sentiment was weighed down by news of the country’s largest bank, Habib Bank Limited (HBL), facing secondary liabilities in a terror financing case in the United States.

The benchmark KSE-100 index was at 40,953.76 points at 2:48pm, down 481.37 points, or 1.16 per cent.

First National Equities Limited Director Amir Shehzad said the stock market was under pressure due to HBL-related news.

HBL’s shares were down Rs6.11 or 7.50pc at 2:48pm.

A day earlier, a US judge observed that the bank “faces secondary liability under the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act as a party that aids and abets, by knowingly providing substantial assistance, or who conspires with the person who committed such an act of international terrorism”, according to a Bloomberg report.

The plaintiffs “sufficiently allege that the bank knew its customers were integral to al-Qaeda’s overall campaign of terrorism, carried out directly and by proxy, which is sufficient to allege general awareness.

“The complaints also show that the bank knowingly and substantially helped al-Qaeda and its proxies evade sanctions and engage in terrorist acts,” the report quoted the judge as saying.

Shehzad also noted that it was a rollover week — when the future contracts are to be settled or rolled over to the next month — during which the PSX usually comes under selling pressure.

Besides, he added, there were “issues” on the political front. He advised investors to adopt a buy-on-dip strategy.

Former PSX director and AKY Securities CEO Ameen Yousuf also agreed with Shehzad’s view. “This is a rollover week and the news related to Habib Bank’s terror financing [case] is a bad indicator for the market. It appears that the market will remain [in the red] today and tomorrow unless there is a positive trigger,” he said.

Factors that would influence the market included new Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s policies, the exchange rate and inflows. Even though the World Bank and other institutions had announced support, inflows had not been received yet, Yousuf said, adding that sentiments would improve once that happened.

Arif Habib Corporation Director Ahsan Mehanti said the index was bearish because of political noise, while investor concerns about flood-induced losses and a record surge in Pakistan dollar bond yields played the role of a catalyst.

Lets Play With it!
Sep 29, 2022 12:42pm
Another feather in the Pakistani topi!
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Sep 29, 2022 01:02pm
Thank you PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal lahori
Sep 29, 2022 01:58pm
Thanks IK for this gift
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 29, 2022 02:48pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More leaks
Updated 29 Sep, 2022

More leaks

Recent leaks look more like an inside job than the work of a foreign power.
A depressing winter
29 Sep, 2022

A depressing winter

WINTER is on its way, with a massive gas crunch looming as elevated global LNG prices have eroded the cash-strapped...
Great expectations
29 Sep, 2022

Great expectations

CONSIDERING that the Afghan Taliban have been in the saddle for over a year now, the UN has expressed frustration...
The whole truth
28 Sep, 2022

The whole truth

THE war on truth has never been more relentless than it is today. Authoritarianism is on the rise and purveyors of...
Real-world trolls
Updated 28 Sep, 2022

Real-world trolls

It's reprehensible how PTI supporters now seem convinced that politicians from opposing camps aren't entitled to basic dignity.
Islamabad wildlife
28 Sep, 2022

Islamabad wildlife

PRESERVING biodiversity is low on the list of priorities of both state and society. However, successful attempts at...