Mixed day for Babar as Ahsan wins two in a row

KARACHI: Pakistani cueists had a mixed day as Asian 6-Reds Snooker Championship got underway at Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

According to results made available here, second seed Babar Masih who had a winning start by disposing off Sri Lankan Mohamed Thaha Irshath 4-1 (33-23, 18-46, 49-6, 46-8, 49-0), suffered a 2-4 loss to the unseeded Alijalil Ali of Iraq with the scores being 42-14, 4-48, 43-21, 32-40, 1-53, 16-41 in his second group ‘B’ fixture of the day.

His compatriot and reigning world champion Ahsan Ramzan registered back-to-back victories in group ‘G’.

He conjured up a 4-1 (73-0, 68-0, 0-43, 46-8, 37-24) victory over Indian Dhvaj Haria in his opening match and consolidated his chances of reaching the last-16 as he blanked Malaysian Hng Yuan Yew 53-1, 43-7, 45-34, 36-1 in the second clash.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2022